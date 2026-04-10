If You Invested $1000 in The Charles Schwab Corporation a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SCHW for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

The Charles Schwab Corporation's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at The Charles Schwab Corporation's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Westlake, TX, The Charles Schwab Corporation is a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody and financial advisory services. The company has nearly 400 branches across 48 states and the District of Columbia, as well as locations in Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Singapore.



The company's main subsidiaries include Charles Schwab & Co. (securities broker-dealer), Charles Schwab Investment Management (an investment advisor for Schwab's proprietary mutual funds and Schwab’s exchange-traded funds or ETFs) and Charles Schwab Bank (a federal savings bank).

Schwab provides financial services to individuals and institutions through two reportable segments – Investor Services and Advisor Services.

The Investor Services segment (comprising 56.4% of total client assets in 2025) offers retail brokerage, investment advisory, and banking and trust services as well as retirement plan and corporate brokerage services. Through this segment, the company offers research, analytic tools, online portfolio planning tools, performance reports, market analysis and educational material to its clients.



The Advisor Services segment (43.6%) offers custodial, trading, banking and trust, and support services, as well as retirement business services to independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), independent retirement advisors and record-keepers.

In 2020, Schwab went on an acquisition streak: it bought USAA’s Investment Management Company assets (brokerage and managed portfolio accounts) in May, acquired Motif’s technology and intellectual property in June, and purchased Naples, FL-based Wasmer, Schroeder & Company in July. The year culminated in October with Schwab completing its buyout of TD Ameritrade (TDA), creating a major powerhouse in the brokerage industry.In March 2026, Schwab acquired Forge Global Holdings, Inc.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, Schwab had 38.5 million active brokerage accounts, 2.2 million banking accounts and 5.7 million workplace plan participant accounts.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2016 would be worth $3,655.39, or a 265.54% gain, as of April 10, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 233.30% and the price of gold went up 269.20% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for SCHW.

Shares of Schwab have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Strategic acquisitions (including the buyout of Forge Global), branch expansion efforts and leveraging AI to build a relationship-based client base amid favorable market conditions will likely drive client assets. Despite a decline in interest rates, an increased focus on repaying high-cost bank supplemental funding balances will support net interest margin (NIM). Further, a solid balance sheet and liquidity position will enable sustainable capital distribution activities. Yet, rising expenses due to higher marketing costs will hurt the bottom line. Stiff competition from fintechs (launch of low-cost tools) is another concern, making us apprehensive of the company's near-term potential. The uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets is an additional headwind.

The stock has jumped 6.61% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.