If You Invested $1000 in Celestica a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

Celestica's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Celestica's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Celestica is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, primarily serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud-based and other service providers and enterprises from several industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of manufacturing and supply-chain solutions related to design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, systems integration, logistics, product licensing, after-market repair, return and information technology (IT) asset management and disposition services. Celestica's extensive depth and breadth of offerings support a wide variety of customer requirements, from low-volume, high-complexity custom products to high-volume commodity products.



The company has two reporting segments: Advanced Technology Solutions and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions.



Advanced Technology Solutions (30.5% of first quarter 2025 net sales): The segment primarily focuses on aerospace and defense (A&D), Industrial, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses, which include semiconductor and display verticals. Major customers in this segment are Applied Materials, Inc., LAM Research and Honeywell.



Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (69.5%): The segment primarily serves communications and enterprise verticals. The Enterprise vertical includes the server and storage business. In this segment, company’s major customers are IBM, Dell, Meta and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.



Celestica faces significant competition from Benchmark Electronics, Jabil, Flex, Hon-Hai Precision Industry, Plexus and Sanmina.



The company reported revenues of $2.65 billion in the first quarter of 2025. In 2024, the company generated 70% of total revenues from Asia and 20% from North America.

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Celestica, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2015 would be worth $8,912.97, or a gain of 791.30%, as of May 21, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 179.44% and the price of gold went up 162.41% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for CLS. The growing proliferation of AI-based applications across industries presents a solid growth opportunity for Celestica. This trend, combined with strong momentum in the CCS segment, drove the company’s robust first-quarter 2025 performance, with both the top and bottom lines surpassing Zacks Consensus Estimates. The company continually pursues enhancements to its manufacturing, engineering, design, quality, and supply-chain capabilities while developing trusted relationships with leading customers. A strong focus on improving profitability and expanding cash flow generation is a tailwind. However, elevated inventory levels in the Industrial end market are hindering growth in the ATS segment. Stiff competition from industry giants like Foxconn erodes profitability. Forex volatility is a concern. Macroeconomic headwinds are worrisome. The stock is up 36.11% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

