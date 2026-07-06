If You Invested $1000 in Caterpillar 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Caterpillar (CAT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CAT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Caterpillar's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Caterpillar's main business drivers.

Caterpillar, known for its iconic yellow machines, is the largest global construction and mining equipment manufacturer. Given that it serves a gamut of sectors - infrastructure, construction, mining, oil & gas and transportation, the company is considered a bellwether of the global economy.



Since 1925, Caterpillar’s product portfolio has evolved and boasts 20 brands and generated revenues of $67.6 billion in 2025. It has more than 4 million products with an extensive dealer network of 156 dealers spanning 190 countries.

Caterpillar started using telematics in the 1990s and reached its target of 1 million connected assets in 2019. It currently has more than 1.5 million connected assets. The combination of innovation, and cutting-edge technology, coupled with the formidable reputation, set Caterpillar apart from its peers.

Caterpillar is the 22nd largest company on the S&P 500 Index, with a market capitalization of around $487 billion. It holds the second position in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with a 12.4% weight. It is also a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.

The Irving, TX-based company has six operating segments.

Machinery, Power & Energy (MP&E) (around 95% of total revenues in 2025) includes the Construction Industries segment, which manufactures machinery utilized in infrastructure, forestry and building construction.



The Resource Industries segment caters to customers using machinery in mining, quarry and aggregates, heavy construction, waste and material handling applications.



The Power & Energy segment supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail and industrial applications.

Bottom Line

All Other Segments primarily comprise activities such as re-manufacturing CAT engines and components and re-manufacturing services for other companies and product management, development, manufacturing, marketing and product support.Financial Products Segment (5% of total revenues in 2025) provides retail and wholesale financing alternatives for Caterpillar products.

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Caterpillar, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2016 would be worth $12,603.40, or a gain of 1,160.34%, as of July 6, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 255.84% and gold's return of 190.36% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CAT.

Caterpillar posted strong revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of 2026, supported by higher volumes across all segments. Backlog reached a record $63 billion, and management lifted its 2026 outlook to low double-digit sales growth. Construction demand remains solid, supported by infrastructure activity, rental fleet expansion and nonresidential projects. The Power & Energy segment is gaining from rising data-center-related power demand. Resource Industries stands to benefit from mining investments and the need to replace an aging equipment fleet. Recent tariff reductions may help ease cost pressures and boost demand as customers have been delaying equipment purchases amid higher costs and trade uncertainty. A continued focus on high-margin aftermarket parts and services should further support growth.

The stock is up 6.55% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 8 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.