If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CPRX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Catalyst Pharmaceutical's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Catalyst Pharmaceutical's main business drivers.

Coral Gables, FL-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies targeting rare and difficult-to-treat diseases.



In October 2012, Catalyst in-licensed rights to Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) from BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize the product in the United States. Firdapse is currently approved in the European Union, the United States and Japan for the symptomatic treatment of LEMS in adults.



The company is also strengthening the commercial portfolio of Firdapse. It already received multiple patents that cover the treatment of all amifampridine metabolizer types within the LEMS patient population. As a result, these patents will now provide intellectual property protection to Firdapse through 2037.



Catalyst also received FDA approval in September 2022 for its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Firdapse (amifampridine) tablets in 10 mg dosage to include pediatric patients (six years and older) for treating LEMS. In 2024, the FDA approved the company’s sNDA seeking to increase the maximum dosage strength of Firdapse from 80 mg to 100 mg for LEMS.



In July 2023, the company also acquired North American rights to Santhera’s vamorolone, an investigational dissociative steroid, which has been approved by the FDA and consequently launched for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), under the brand name Agamree. Epilepsy drug, Fycompa, is slated to lose patent protection in 2026 and will become susceptible to severe generic erosion.



Catalyst currently expects to attribute its future development costs, principally toward the continued development of Firdapse, Fycompa and Agamree. However, the company is currently focusing on acquiring the rights to late-stage products to treat rare central nervous system and adjacent rare diseases, as part of its efforts to diversify its business, as well as invest in innovative opportunities.



Catalyst recorded total revenues worth $491.7 million in 2024, reflecting an increase of 23% from the $398.2 million recorded in 2023.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2015 would be worth $6,322.34, or a 532.23% gain, as of June 4, 2025. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 182.41% and gold's return of 173.76% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for CPRX too. Catalyst’s first-quarter earnings and sales beat estimates. Its lead drug, Firdapse, approved for treating Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), an ultra-rare disease, has witnessed strong uptake since its launch, driven by increasing patient demand. It is also approved for pediatric patients. The patent litigation settlement with Teva for Firdapse is a big win, protecting the drug against generic erosion. Agamree, its newest acquired muscle disorder drug, launched in the U.S. market, has created another revenue stream for the company. However, Catalyst’s overdependence on Firdapse sales for revenues is concerning. Fycompa is slated to lose patent protection soon, which will cause the drug sales to wear off due to generic erosion. Any developmental/regulatory setback for Firdapse will hurt the stock. Catalyst shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The stock is up 8.02% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

