If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CPRX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Catalyst Pharmaceutical's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Catalyst Pharmaceutical's main business drivers.

Coral Gables, FL-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies targeting rare and difficult-to-treat diseases.



In October 2012, Catalyst in-licensed rights to Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) from BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize the product in the United States. Firdapse is currently approved in the European Union, the United States, Canada and Japan for the symptomatic treatment of LEMS in adults.



The company is also strengthening the commercial portfolio of Firdapse. It already received multiple patents that cover the treatment of all amifampridine metabolizer types within the LEMS patient population. As a result, these patents will now provide intellectual property protection to Firdapse through 2037.



Catalyst also received FDA approval in September 2022 for its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Firdapse (amifampridine) tablets in 10 mg dosage to include pediatric patients (six years and older) for treating LEMS. In 2024, the FDA approved the company’s sNDA seeking to increase the maximum dosage strength of Firdapse from 80 mg to 100 mg for LEMS.



In July 2023, the company also acquired North American rights to Santhera’s vamorolone, an investigational dissociative steroid, which has been approved by the FDA and consequently launched for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), under the brand name Agamree. Epilepsy drug, Fycompa, is slated to lose patent protection in 2026 and will become susceptible to severe generic erosion.



Catalyst currently expects to attribute its future development costs, principally toward the continued development of Firdapse and Agamree. However, the company is currently focusing on acquiring the rights to late-stage products to treat rare central nervous system and adjacent rare diseases, as part of its efforts to diversify its business, as well as invest in innovative opportunities.



Catalyst recorded total revenues worth $589 million in 2025, reflecting an increase of 20% from the $491.7 million recorded in 2024.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2016 would be worth $22,456.14, or a 2,145.61% gain, as of April 10, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 233.30% and the price of gold went up 269.20% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for CPRX.

Catalyst's lead drug, Firdapse, approved for treating Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), an ultra-rare disease, has witnessed strong uptake since its launch, driven by increasing patient demand. It is also approved for pediatric patients. The patent litigation settlement with Teva for Firdapse is a big win, protecting the drug against generic erosion. Agamree, its newest acquired muscle disorder drug, launched in the U.S. market, has created another revenue stream for the company. Catalyst enjoys a strong foothold in the underserved LEMS market, where Firdapse has room for global expansion amid limited effective alternatives. The company has a favourable debt profile that supports sustained growth and strategic flexibility. Catalyst shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 9.45%, and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.