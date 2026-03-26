If You Invested $1000 in Casey's General Stores a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Casey's General Stores (CASY) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CASY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Casey's General Stores' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Casey's General Stores' main business drivers.

Founded in 1959 and based in Ankeny, IA, Casey's General Stores, Inc. operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 19 states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois.As of Jan. 31, 2026 the company operated approximately 2,924 stores.



Casey's offers a comprehensive range of products and services to meet the needs of its customers. In addition to fuel, the stores provide a wide variety of merchandise, including groceries, prepared food, snacks, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, school supplies, housewares, pet supplies and automotive supplies. Casey's is known for its signature made-from-scratch pizza, which has gained a dedicated following among customers. As of Jan. 31, 2026, 236 store locations offered car washes. All but six Casey's Stores provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis.



Casey's has also made significant strides in embracing digital technologies to enhance customer experiences. The company offers a mobile app and online ordering capabilities, allowing customers to easily order food, locate stores, and access exclusive deals and promotions.



The company primarily derives revenues under three categories — Fuel (61.3% of fiscal 2025 total revenues), Grocery & General Merchandise (26%) and Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage (10.3%). Other category accounts for 2.6% of total revenues. Three distribution centers are in operation (in Ankeny, Iowa adjacent to the Store Support Center, in Terre Haute, Indiana and in Joplin, Missouri) from which grocery and general merchandise items as well as prepared food and dispensed beverage items are supplied to stores.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Casey's General Stores, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in March 2016 would be worth $6,526.82, or a gain of 552.68%, as of March 26, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 223.78% and gold's return of 256.99% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for CASY too.

Casey's shows strong growth momentum, supported by resilient inside sales, driven by prepared foods, beverages and high-margin grocery categories. Effective pricing, product innovation and a favorable product mix continue to enhance margins and customer traffic. We anticipate inside gross margin to expand 60 basis points year over year in fiscal 2026. The fuel segment is outperforming industry trends, strengthening market share and profitability despite price fluctuations. The Fikes/CEFCO acquisition is boosting scale, operational efficiency and long-term growth potential, supported by integration synergies. Strong cash flow and a stable financial position further reinforce its outlook. However, rising operating expenses and higher interest costs remain key concerns. Weakening consumer sentiment may impact future sales and margins.

Shares have gained 5.70% over the past four weeks and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.