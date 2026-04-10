If You Invested $1000 in Burlington Stores a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Burlington Stores (BURL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BURL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Burlington Stores' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Burlington Stores' main business drivers.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in New Jersey, Burlington Stores, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company and an off-price retailer operating in the United States and Puerto Rico. Through its subsidiary, Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation, the company provides a complete line of value-priced products, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.



Originally established as a coat-focused retailer, Burlington has evolved into a national off-price chain. Its “open to buy” off-price model allows for flexible purchasing of both pre-season and in-season merchandise, enabling the company to adjust quickly to changing consumer preferences and market conditions. This approach ensures access to nationally branded, fashionable and high-quality products at compelling value.



Burlington continues to emphasize its strong heritage in coats and outerwear, maintaining its reputation as a destination for shoppers seeking these categories. At the same time, its broader assortments across apparel, accessories, footwear, home, beauty and toys appeal to a wide demographic, reinforcing its position as a multi-category value retailer.



As of the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, Burlington operated 1,212 retail stores across 46 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico. The company reports results as a single operating segment and derives all revenues from U.S. operations.



(Note: Zacks identifies fiscal years by the month in which the fiscal year ends, while Burlington Stores identifies its fiscal year by the calendar year in which it begins; so comparable figures for any given fiscal year, as published by Burlington Stores, will refer to this same fiscal year as being the year before the same year, as identified by Zacks)

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Burlington Stores, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2016 would be worth $6,200.07, or a gain of 520.01%, as of April 10, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 233.30% and the price of gold went up 269.20% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for BURL.

Burlington continues to demonstrate solid execution, supported by strategic initiatives, such as Store Experience 2.0 and Merchandising 2.0, which are enhancing assortment quality, inventory efficiency and overall store productivity. Demand was resilient in fourth quarter, with comps growth driven by improved merchandise mix and higher average transaction values rather than promotions. We expect comps to improve 3% year over year in fiscal 2026. Margin expansion is a key strength, supported by disciplined inventory management, cost optimization and supply-chain efficiencies. Store expansion remains a major growth lever, with strong unit economics and a long runway for new locations, further backed by a healthy balance sheet and consistent capital returns. However, near-term risks persist from tariff-related assortment gaps and weather disruptions.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 15.49%, and there have been 6 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.