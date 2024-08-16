If You Invested $1000 in Burlington Stores a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Burlington Stores (BURL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BURL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Burlington Stores' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Burlington Stores' main business drivers.

Founded in 1972, and headquartered in New Jersey, Burlington Stores, Inc. functions as a retailer of branded apparel products, and is a Fortune 500 company. It operates in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers products such as ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats.

The company which started business as a coat-focused off-price retailer is now focusing on “open to buy” off-price model. The current model is helping customers to get nationally branded, fashionable, high quality as well as right priced products.

Burlington Stores’ wider selection provides a broad range of apparel, accessories and furnishings for all age groups. Burlington Stores provide customers a full line of assortments, comprising - women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, home, coats, beauty, toys and gifts.

In addition, the company purchases both the pre-season and in-season merchandise in order to respond quickly to evolving market conditions and consumer fashion preference. Moreover, Burlington Stores’ continues to emphasize rich heritage of coats and outerwear, and are known as the destination for coat shoppers.

Furthermore, Burlington Stores’ selection of staple and destination products lures customers from beyond the local trade areas. These products drive higher store traffic and differentiate the company from its competitors.



As of May 30, 2024, the company had 1021 stores across 46 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

(Note: Zacks identifies fiscal years by the month in which the fiscal year ends, while BURL identifies its fiscal year by the calendar year in which it begins; so comparable figures for any given fiscal year, as published by BURL, will refer to this same fiscal year as being the year before the same year, as identified by Zacks)

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Burlington Stores ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2014 would be worth $7,921.67, or a gain of 692.17%, as of August 16, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 183.53% and the price of gold increased 80.83% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for BURL too.

Burlington's first-quarter fiscal 2024 results underscore solid execution and resilience within the off-price retail sector, despite a challenging economic backdrop. The company achieved improved sales while effectively managing expenses, leading to margin expansion and surpassing earnings expectations. Despite cautious sentiments, Burlington's upward revision of its earnings outlook signals optimism for future growth prospects. The acquisition of BBBY leases, while initially affecting earnings, presents strategic opportunities for store expansion and potential revenue growth. We expect comps to improve by 1.8% in the current fiscal year. Moreover, Burlington's assessment that lower-income consumer spending, although impacted by inflationary pressures, has stabilized suggests cautious yet manageable market conditions going forward.

Shares have gained 7.63% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.