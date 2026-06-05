If You Invested $1000 in Burlington Stores 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Burlington Stores (BURL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BURL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Burlington Stores' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Burlington Stores' main business drivers.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in New Jersey, Burlington Stores, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company and an off-price retailer operating in the United States and Puerto Rico. Through its subsidiary, Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation, the company provides a line of value-priced products, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.



Originally established as a coat-focused retailer, Burlington has evolved into a national off-price chain. Its “open to buy” off-price model allows for flexible purchasing of both pre-season and in-season merchandise. This enables the company to adjust to changing consumer preferences and market conditions. The approach is designed to provide access to nationally branded, fashionable and high-quality products at compelling value.



Burlington continues to emphasize its heritage in coats and outerwear, maintaining its reputation as a destination for shoppers seeking these categories. At the same time, its broader assortments across apparel, accessories, footwear, home, beauty and toys appeal to a wide demographic, reinforcing its position as a multi-category value retailer.



As of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Burlington operated 1,242 retail stores across 47 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico. The company reports results as a single operating segment and derives all revenues from U.S. operations.



Burlington continues to expand its footprint primarily through smaller-format stores, while also relocating and downsizing selected legacy locations. The company is also investing in its distribution and transportation network to support store growth and improve the flow of receipts to stores.



(Note: Zacks identifies fiscal years by the month in which the fiscal year ends, while Burlington identifies its fiscal year by the calendar year in which it begins; so comparable figures for any given fiscal year, as published by Burlington Stores, will refer to this same fiscal year as being the year before the same year, as identified by Zacks)

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Burlington Stores a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2016 would be worth $5,147.40, or a 414.74% gain, as of June 5, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 261.31% and the price of gold increased 245.95% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for BURL.

Burlington is executing on its Burlington 2.0 playbook, with better buying, faster allocation and a refreshed store experience supporting demand. The company is benefiting from healthy consumer demand, market-share gains, disciplined margin management and a compelling store expansion opportunity, supported by relocations and downsizing initiatives that enhance productivity. Strong liquidity and ongoing share repurchases further strengthen the company's investment case. However, risks remain from elevated inventory levels that could increase markdown pressure if demand softens, weather-related volatility and a sizable debt burden that limits financial flexibility. Additionally, inflationary pressures, higher fuel costs and intense competition from off-price peers and e-commerce retailers could weigh on consumer spending, margins and growth.

Shares have gained 5.01% over the past four weeks and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.