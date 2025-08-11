If You Invested $1000 in Broadcom Inc. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AVGO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Broadcom Inc.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Broadcom Inc.'s main business drivers.

Broadcom is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) based devices and analog III-V based products.



Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Broadcom’s semiconductor solutions are used in end products such as enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays.



Broadcom’s infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms. The company’s Symantec cyber security solutions portfolio, include endpoint, network, information and identity security solutions.



Broadcom also offer mission critical fibre channel storage area networking (“FC SAN”) products and related software in the form of modules, switches and subsystems incorporating multiple semiconductor products.



Broadcom has been aggressively pursuing strategic acquisitions to diversify end markets beyond semiconductors and has been looking to strengthen presence in the infrastructure software vertical particularly.



Broadcom reported revenues of $51.574 billion in fiscal 2024. The company has two reporting segments: Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software.



Semiconductor solutions accounted for 59% of fiscal 2024 revenues. Apart from Broadcom’s semiconductor solution product lines this segment includes IP licensing business.



Infrastructure software solutions accounted for 41% of fiscal 2024 revenues. The segment includes mainframe, BizOps, cyber security software solutions, and FC SAN businesses.



Broadcom faces stiff competition from Analog Devices, Cisco, Finisar, GlobalFoundries, Intel, Lumentum, MACOM, Marvell, Mediatek, NXP Semiconductors, Qorvo, Qualcomm, ON Semiconductor, Skyworks, Toshiba and Texas Instruments in the semiconductor solutions market.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Broadcom Inc. ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2015 would be worth $24,885.35, or a gain of 2,388.54%, as of August 11, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 207.54% and gold's return of 194.61% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for AVGO.

Broadcom is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy. Its AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects third-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 60% year over year to $5.1 billion. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. As of the fiscal second quarter, roughly 87% of Broadcom's largest 10,000 customers have adopted VMware Cloud Foundation. However, gross margin in the fiscal third quarter is expected to contract sequentially due to unfavorable revenues and product mix. High debt level is a headwind.

The stock is up 11.15% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

