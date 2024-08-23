If You Invested $1000 in Boston Scientific a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Boston Scientific (BSX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BSX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Boston Scientific's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Boston Scientific's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Natick, MA and founded in 1979, Boston Scientific Corporation manufactures medical devices and products used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has adopted the organic as well as inorganic routes for success.

Boston Scientific reorganized its operational structure and aggregated its core businesses, each of which generates revenues from the sale of Medical Devices, into two reportable segments, MedSurg (38.1% of total revenue; 2023 organic growth was 10% over 2022) and Cardiovascular (accounting for the rest; 12.9% organic growth in 2023).

Within the Cardiovascular segment, the newly formed Cardiology division represents the combined former Rhythm Management and Interventional Cardiology businesses.

MedSurg group comprises 3 sub segments, viz. Endoscopy; Urology and Pelvic Health; and Neuromodulation.

The company is one of the leading players in the interventional cardiology market with its coronary stent product offerings. Boston Scientific markets a broad portfolio of internally-developed and self-manufactured drug eluting stents including the Promus PREMIER, Promus Element and Promus Element Plus everolimus-eluting stents. In addition, in Europe, it markets the SYNERGY Everolimus-Eluting Platinum Chromium Coronary Stent System featuring an ultra-thin abluminal (outer) bioabsorbable polymer coating.

The company also markets balloon catheters, rotational atherectomy systems, guide wires, guide catheters, embolic protection devices, and diagnostic catheters used in percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedures, as well as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging systems.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Boston Scientific a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2014 would be worth $6,371.50, or a gain of 537.15%, as of August 23, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 180.16% and the price of gold increased 86.66% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for BSX.

Despite macroeconomic concerns, currency headwinds and related cost inflation, Boston Scientific is seeing strength across target markets. Strong worldwide demand for its Electrophysiology and Structural Heart lines, traction in United States and outside for its the next generation WATCHMAN FLX and FLX Pro, as well as contribution from accretive acquisitions are important drivers. The Pain and Brain franchisees are expected to gain solid traction in 2024 banking on strong execution of core growth strategies. The Electrophysiology arm continues to gain momentul on sustained adoption of FARAPULSE PFA. The 2024 guidance indicating strong growth over 2023 builds confidence in the stock. On the flip side, mounting costs due to worldwide geopolitical issues are major concerns. FX headwinds continue to largely offset the company’s performance.

Shares have gained 7.16% over the past four weeks and there have been 12 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

