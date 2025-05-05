If You Invested $1000 in Boston Scientific 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Boston Scientific (BSX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BSX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Boston Scientific's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Boston Scientific's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Natick, MA and founded in 1979, Boston Scientific Corporation manufactures medical devices and products used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has adopted the organic as well as inorganic routes for success.

Boston Scientific reorganized its operational structure and aggregated its core businesses, each of which generates revenues from the sale of Medical Devices, into two reportable segments, MedSurg (35.8% of total revenue; 2024 organic growth was 7.5% over 2023) and Cardiovascular (accounting for the rest; 21.9% organic growth in 2024).

The Cardiovascular segment coprises Cardiology division (represents the combined former Rhythm Management and Interventional Cardiology businesses) and Peripheral Interventions.

MedSurg group comprises 3 sub segments, viz. Endoscopy; Urology; and Neuromodulation.

The company is one of the leading players in the interventional cardiology market with its coronary stent product offerings. Boston Scientific markets a broad portfolio of internally-developed and self-manufactured drug eluting stents including the Promus PREMIER, Promus Element and Promus Element Plus everolimus-eluting stents. In addition, in Europe, it markets the SYNERGY Everolimus-Eluting Platinum Chromium Coronary Stent System featuring an ultra-thin abluminal (outer) bioabsorbable polymer coating.

The company also markets balloon catheters, rotational atherectomy systems, guide wires, guide catheters, embolic protection devices, and diagnostic catheters used in percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedures, as well as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging systems.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Boston Scientific, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2015 would be worth $5,914.88, or a 491.49% gain, as of May 5, 2025. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 169.73% and gold's return of 160.43% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for BSX.

Despite macroeconomic issues, primarily the tariff tension, and related cost inflation, Boston Scientific is seeing strength across target markets. Strong worldwide demand for its MedSurg and Cardiovascular lines, traction in United States and outside for its the next generation WATCHMAN FLX and FLX Pro, as well as contribution from accretive acquisitions are important drivers. The Pain and Brain franchisees are gaining solid traction in 2025 banking on strong execution of core growth strategies. The Electrophysiology arm continues to gain momentum on sustained adoption of FARAPULSE PFA. The 2025 guidance indicating strong organic growth over 2024 builds confidence in the stock. On the flip side, mounting costs due to worldwide geopolitical issues are major concerns. FX headwinds are expected to impact the company’s top line in 2025.

The stock is up 16.98% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 11 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.