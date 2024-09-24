If You Invested $1000 in BlackRock 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in BlackRock (BLK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BLK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

BlackRock's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at BlackRock's main business drivers.

BlackRock Inc., headquartered in New York, offers products that span the risk spectrum, including active, enhanced and index strategies through a variety of structures that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and other pooled investment vehicles.



BlackRock also offers technology services as well as advisory services and solutions to institutional and wealth management clients. The company manages its clients’ assets as a fiduciary.



BlackRock manages its AUM through the following categories:



Equity: BlackRock’s equity AUM reflects the diversity of its business model and includes a wide range of both active and passive strategies. AUM for this class was $5.83 trillion as of June 30, 2024.



Fixed Income: BlackRock’s fixed income asset class is evenly divided between passive and active mandates. AUM under this class was $2.82 trillion as of June 30, 2024.



Multi-Asset Class: BlackRock’s multi-asset class team manages a range of personalized mandates that leverages its broad investment expertise in global equities, currencies, bonds and commodities and its extensive risk management capabilities. As of June 30, 2024, AUM under this class was $921.4 billion.



Alternatives: BlackRock Alternative Investors manage the company’s alternative investment efforts, including product management, business development and client service. AUM under this class was $303.2 billion as of June 30, 2024.



Cash Management: Cash management products include taxable and tax-exempted money market funds and customized separate accounts. AUM under this class was $778 billion as of June 30, 2024.



Advisory: The company did not record any AUM balance under this asset class as of June 30, 2024.

In 2017, BlackRock acquired the First Reserve Energy Infrastructure Funds and Cachematrix. In 2018, it acquired Tennenbaum Capital Partners and the asset management business of Citibanamex. In 2019, the company acquired Paris-based eFront. In 2021, it acquired Aperio Group LLC and the Climate Change Scenario Model of Baringa Partners. In 2023, the company acquired London-based Kreos Capital. In May 2024, it acquired SpiderRock Advisors.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in BlackRock ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2014 would be worth $2,884.42, or a 188.44% gain, as of September 24, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 188.41% and the price of gold went up 107.33% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for BLK.

BlackRock’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s efforts to restructure the equity business and its solid assets under management (AUM) balance will keep aiding the top line. The planned acquisitions of Preqin and Global Infrastructure Partners, along with the buyout of the 75% stake in SpiderRock, will enhance the revenue mix. We project total revenues and AUM to see a CAGR of 12.8% and 5.5%, respectively, in the three years ended 2026. Solid liquidity keeps capital distribution sustainable. Yet, elevated expenses (mainly owing to higher general and administration costs) are expected to hurt profits. We project expenses to rise 9% in 2024. BlackRock’s reliance on overseas revenues exposes it to geopolitical tensions, different regulatory/economic environments and exchange rate fluctuation.

The stock is up 6.17% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

