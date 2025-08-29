If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BRK.B for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Berkshire Hathaway B's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Berkshire Hathaway B's main business drivers.

Founded in 1889, Berkshire Hathaway is an Omaha, NE-based holding company, which owns more than 90 subsidiaries in insurance, rail roads, utilities, manufacturing services, retail and home building.



The most important of these are insurance businesses conducted on both a primary basis and insurance basis, a freight rail transportation business and a group of utility and energy generation and distribution businesses.

It has four major operating sectors - The Insurance group includes (26% of 2024 revenue) : GEICO, Government Employees Insurance Company writes private passenger automobile insurance; General Re conducts reinsurance business, offering property and casualty, life and health coverage to clients worldwide; Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group underwrites excess-of-loss reinsurance and quota-share coverage for insurers and reinsurers globally; Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group comprises a wide variety of independently-managed insurance businesses that principally write liability coverage for commercial accounts.

The Railroad business includes MidAmerican and BNSF operations (6.3%), which provides railway services through Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp.

The Utilities and Energy businesses (22%) that includes Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Pilot Travel Centers.

The Manufacturing, Service & Retailing Operations includes (45.7%): Manufacturing – Acme Building Brands, Benjamin Moore, H.H. Brown Shoe Group, CTB, Fechheimer Brothers, Forest River, Fruit of the Loom, Garan, ISCAR, Johns Manville, Justin Brands, Larson-Juhl, MiTek, Russell, Scott Fetzer, Vanity Fair, Richline Group and Albecca. The Service sub-segment includes – Buffalo News, Business Wire, FlightSafety, International Dairy Queen, Pampered Chef, and NetJets.

Retailing sub-segment includes – Ben Fridge Jeweler, Borsheim’s, Helzberg Diamond Shops, Jordan’s Furniture, Nebraska Furniture Mart, See’s Candies, Star Furniture, R.C. Willey and TTI Inc. Others include – Marmon Group, McLane Company and Shaw Industries.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Berkshire Hathaway B a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2015 would be worth $3,682.48, or a gain of 268.25%, as of August 29, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 226.91% and gold's return of 189.82% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for BRK.B too.

Berkshire is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus. Shares of Berkshire have outperformed the industry year to date. However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. Also,it remains to be seen how the behemoth fares when Greg Abelsucceeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire.

Shares have gained 5.93% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

