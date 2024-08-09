If You Invested $1000 in Axon Enterprise a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Axon Enterprise (AXON) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AXON for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Axon Enterprise's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Axon Enterprise's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops and manufactures weapons for selling to U.S. state and local governments, the U.S. federal government, international government customers and commercial enterprises. Focused on global public safety, Axon’s suite of products includes conducted energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. The company generates the majority of its revenues through direct sales, including its online store. Its market for body-worn and in-car cameras is exposed to intense competition from Motorola Solutions, Panasonic Corp., Reveal Media, Safe Fleet and Digital Ally Inc., among others. The market for software solutions is vulnerable to competition from Motorola Solutions, Panasonic Corp., IBM, Oracle, FotoWare and Vidizmo, among others. On a geographical basis, the company has operations in the United States (86% of 2023 net sales) and other international markets (14%). Axon operates under the following two segments:



TASER (39.2% of total revenues in 2023): This segment caters to the manufacture of conducted energy devices ("CED") sold under its brand name, TASER. The CEDs is a weapon system designed to temporarily incapacitate a subject with the help of an electrical current. It develops tools, such as TASER devices (energy weapon systems), virtual reality training services and consumer devices, to support public safety officers in de-escalating situations, avoiding or minimizing the use of force and aiding consumer personal protection. In January 2023, the company launched its next-generation energy device, TASER 10, which has a 10-probe capacity and a maximum range of 45 feet. These are sold to law enforcement agencies, attorneys, emergency services personnel and the U.S. military.



Software and Sensors (60.8%): This segment focuses on the manufacture of fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions. Within sensors, products such as Axon body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car systems, among other devices, cater to varied needs, including transparency, real-time situational awareness, and capturing evidence and integrating with software workflows. The segment’s offerings also include Axon Evidence, which is the largest cloud-hosted public safety data repository of public safety video data and other sorts of digital evidence.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Axon Enterprise ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2014 would be worth $29,762.52, or a 2,876.25% gain, as of August 9, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 175.39% and the price of gold went up 77.53% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for AXON.

Axon is witnessing strength across its business. Its TASER segment is driven by solid demand for the recently-introduced TASER 10 devices as well as higher cartridge revenues. The addition of new users and associated devices to the Axon network, and strong response to Axon body cameras and accessories bode well for the Software and Sensors segment’s growth. Benefits from acquired assets are likely to drive its performance in the quarters ahead. Driven by strength in its businesses, Axon provided bullish guidance for 2024. However, escalating operating expenses, due to higher compensation expenses and business integration activities, have been weighing on its performance. Despite the recent signs of easing, lingering supply-chain disruptions are likely to impede the company’s growth. Foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 26.55%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks' Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.