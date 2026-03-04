If You Invested $1000 in ATI a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

ATI's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at ATI's main business drivers.

Pittsburgh, PA-based ATI Inc. is a diversified specialty materials producer. The company was created in November 1999 when Allegheny Teledyne spun out Teledyne Technologies and Water Pik Technologies into standalone companies.



ATI originally had three main business segments: Flat-Rolled Products (FRP), High Performance Metals and Engineered Products. However, the company, in October 2013, announced the restructuring of its Engineered Products segment.



The restructuring includes the integration of the specialty steel forgings business into ATI Ladish’s forgings operations in the High-Performance Metals and Components division and the integration of the precision titanium and specialty alloy flat-rolled finishing business into ATI Allegheny Ludlum’s specialty plate business in the Flat-Rolled Products segment. Other businesses that comprised the Engineered Products division have been classified as discontinued operations, including the tungsten materials business and the iron castings and fabricated components businesses.



ATI completed the sale of its tungsten materials business to Latrobe, PA-based wear-resistant products company Kennametal Inc. for $605 million.

The company started operating under two revised business segments: High-Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S), effective Jan. 1, 2020.



The AA&S segment (46.8% of 2025 sales) is focused on delivering high-value flat products, mainly to the energy, aerospace, and defense end-markets that account for around 50% of its revenues. It combines the Specialty Alloys & Components business with the company’s former FRP business segment that included the FRP business, the 60%-owned STAL joint venture and the Uniti and A&T Stainless 50%-owned joint ventures.



The HPMC segment (53.2%) consists of specialty materials and forged products businesses and ATI Europe distribution operations. The segment is primarily focused on maximizing aero-engine materials and components growth. Nearly 80% of its revenues are derived from the aerospace and defense markets.



Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in ATI a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in March 2016 would be worth $10,265.53, or a gain of 926.55%, as of March 4, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 241.96% and the price of gold went up 294.46% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ATI.

ATI's fourth-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but missed sales estimates. The company is gaining momentum from strong aerospace and defense demand, with rising volumes, Airbus ramp-ups, isothermal forgings, and robust aftermarket and MRO activity supporting higher jet engine sales and expanding EBITDA margins. The company is executing an operational transformation focused on footprint optimization, productivity gains, supply-chain efficiencies, and disciplined capital and working capital management to boost free cash flow. Investments in automation, reliability, and AI-driven maintenance aim to reduce downtime and lift throughput. Meanwhile, self-funded projects, including the fully integrated $1.2B HRPF and a Tsingshan JV, enhance capacity, lower costs and support long-term growth.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 22.30%, and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

