If You Invested $1000 in Arch Capital Group a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Arch Capital Group (ACGL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ACGL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Arch Capital Group's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Arch Capital Group's main business drivers.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, Arch Capital Group Ltd. offers insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance across the world. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the property and casualty (P&C) insurer provides a wide range of products and services, which include primary and excess casualty coverages, professional indemnity, workers’ compensation and umbrella liability and employers’ liability insurance coverages. The company offers a full range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines while maintaining a focus on writing specialty lines of insurance and reinsurance.Arch Capital classifies its operations into three underwriting segments and two other operating segments (non-underwriting). The underwriting segments are Insurance, Reinsurance and Mortgage. The other two operating (non-underwriting) segments are “Other” and Corporate.The Insurance (42% of 2024 gross premiums written) segment provides primary and excess casualty coverages, loss-sensitive primary casualty insurance programs, professional indemnity, and other financial coverages, and commercial automobile and inland marine products. These apart, the segment deals in property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance, captive insurance programs, and employers’ liability insurance coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers.The Reinsurance (51.6%) segment primarily offers reinsurance for third-party liability and workers' compensation exposures, reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks, life reinsurance, risk management solutions for accident and health, and workers’ compensation catastrophe. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers and directly to ceding companies.Mortgage (6.4%) segment provides private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four-family residential mortgages, mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans, quota share reinsurance, and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products directly as well as through brokers to its bank and credit union customers.

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Arch Capital Group, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2015 would be worth $3,979.92, or a 297.99% gain, as of August 22, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 223.21% and the price of gold went up 176.51% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for ACGL too.

Arch Capital boasts a strong product portfolio and has a solid track record of premium growth. Premiums should benefit from rate increases, new business opportunities, and growth in existing accounts. It has also been diversifying its Mortgage Insurance business via acquisitions that also complement the strength in the specialty insurance and reinsurance businesses. A solid capital position shields it from market volatility. Higher investment yields and the growth of investable assets should help improve investment income. Strategic buyouts strengthen its portfolio and offer geographic diversification. However, stiff competition would have a corresponding negative impact on the growth prospects. Its exposure to geopolitical tensions, higher inflation also raises concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.

The stock has jumped 6.30% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 6 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

