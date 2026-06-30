If You Invested $1000 in Applied Industrial Technologies 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AIT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Applied Industrial Technologies' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Applied Industrial Technologies' main business drivers.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is a distributor of value-added industrial products — including engineered fluid power components, bearings, specialty flow control solutions, power transmission products and miscellaneous industrial supplies. These products are mainly sold to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) customers in Australia, North America, Singapore and New Zealand.



The company is also well known in the market for its engineering, design and systems integration services, as well as its inventory management solutions and maintenance training services that boost the value of end users in the market. The company, founded in 1923, is currently headquartered in Cleveland, OH.



Applied Industrial has operations in the United States, Canada and other countries (Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore), generating 87.7%, 6.5%, and 5.8% of fiscal 2025 revenues, respectively. Exiting fiscal 2025, the company had an employee base of 6,800 people.

Applied Industrial reports revenues under two business segments. A brief discussion on the segments is provided below:



Service Center Based Distribution (66% of net revenues in fiscal 2025) segment offers different types of industrial products majorly through service centers in New Zealand, Australia and North America. Some of the products offered by the segment include industrial bearings, motors, belting, drives, couplings and pumps.



This segment also provides services in the oil and gas industry as well as includes operations of fabricated rubber shops (regional) and rubber service field crews. Service offerings of Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions come under the ambit of this segment.

The Engineered Solutions segment (formerly Fluid Power & Flow Control) (34%) includes specialized regional businesses that offer fluid power components, assembling and designing of fluid power systems, and equipment repairing services. These products and services are traded to the end-users directly in the absence of any service centers. In addition, the segment offers integration of flow control systems, pump repair and other services.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2016 would be worth $7,622.26, or a gain of 662.23%, as of June 30, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 259.31% and the price of gold went up 191.44% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for AIT.

Applied Industrial is benefiting from an increase in demand for technical MRO services within the Service Center Based Distribution segment. Bolt-on acquisitions remain a key contributor and continue to broaden the platform, with integration and self-help initiatives supporting underlying profitability. Capital deployment is also a positive, backed by ample liquidity and ongoing buybacks alongside a higher dividend. However, the rising expenses, due to the higher costs associated with acquired businesses, pose a threat to the company's bottom line. Supply-chain disruptions, electronic component shortages and fluctuations in raw material costs could increase expenses and affect its operations and competitiveness. Given its international presence, forex woes are weighing on Applied Industrial's top line.

The stock has jumped 11.02% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.