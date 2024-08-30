If You Invested $1000 in Apple a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Apple (AAPL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AAPL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Apple's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Apple's main business drivers.

Apple’s business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone. However, the Services portfolio that includes revenues from cloud services, App store, Apple Music, AppleCare, Apple Pay, and licensing and other services now became the cash cow.



Moreover, non-iPhone devices like Apple Watch and AirPod gained significant traction. In fact, Apple dominates the Wearables and Hearables markets due to the growing adoption of Watch and AirPods. Solid uptake of Apple Watch also helped Apple strengthen its presence in the personal health monitoring space.



Apple is expanding non-iPhone portfolio with the launch of Apple Vision Pro a spatial computer that blends digital content with the physical world.



Headquartered in Cupertino, CA, Apple also designs, manufactures and sells iPad, MacBookand HomePod. These devices are powered by software applications including iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS operating systems.



Apple’s other services include subscription-based Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade, new Apple TV app, Apple TV channels and Apple TV+, a new subscription service.



In fiscal 2023, Apple generated $383.29 billion in total revenues. The company’s flagship device iPhone accounted for 52.3% of total revenues. Services, Mac and iPad category contributed 22.2%, 7.7% and 7.4%, respectively. Wearables, Home and Accessories products category contributed 10.4%.



Apple primarily reports revenues on a geographic basis, namely the Americas (North & South America), Europe (European countries, India, Middle East and Africa), Greater China (China, Hong Kong & Taiwan), Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific (Australia & other Asian Countries).



In fiscal 2023, Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific accounted for 42.4%, 24.6%, 18.9%, 6.3% and 7.7% of total revenues, respectively.



Apple faces stiff competition from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Google, Huawei and Motorola in the smartphone market. Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer and Asus are its primary competitors in the PC market. Other notable competitors are Google & Amazon (smart speakers) and Fitbit & Xiaomi (wearables).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Apple ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2014 would be worth $8,967.41, or a 796.74% gain, as of August 30, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 179.13% and gold's return of 87.86% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for AAPL.

Apple reported decline in iPhone sales in third-quarter fiscal 2024 partially offset by strong growth in Services revenues. Apple now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth. Apple expects the September quarter’s (fourth-quarter fiscal 2024) revenues to grow at the same rate as of June quarter on a year-over-year basis. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt revenues. For the Services segment, Apple expects a double-digit growth rate similar to the first three quarters of fiscal 2024. Introduction of Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system seamlessly integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia will help Apple shares to push higher.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.23%, and there have been 11 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

