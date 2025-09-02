If You Invested $1000 in Apple 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Apple (AAPL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AAPL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Apple's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Apple's main business drivers.

Apple’s business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone. The Services portfolio that includes revenues from cloud services, App store, Apple Music, AppleCare, Apple Pay, and licensing and other services now contributes a significant part of revenues.



The non-iPhone devices like Apple Watch and AirPods continue to gain traction. In fact, Apple dominates the Wearables and Hearables markets due to the growing adoption of Watch and AirPods. Solid uptake of Apple Watch has helped Apple strengthen its presence in the personal health monitoring space.



Apple is expanding its non-iPhone portfolio with the launch of Apple Vision Pro a spatial computer that blends digital content with the physical world.



Headquartered in Cupertino, CA, Apple also designs, manufactures and sells iPad, MacBook and HomePod. These devices are powered by software applications including iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS operating systems.



Apple’s other services include subscription-based Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade, the new Apple TV app, Apple TV channels and Apple TV+, a new subscription service.



In fiscal 2024, Apple generated $391.04 billion in total revenues. The company’s flagship device iPhone accounted for 51.4% of total revenues. The Services, Mac and iPad categories contributed 24.6%, 7.7% and 6.8%, respectively. The Wearables, Home and Accessories products category contributed 9.5%.



Apple primarily reports revenues on a geographic basis, namely the Americas (North & South America), Europe (European countries, India, Middle East and Africa), Greater China (China, Hong Kong & Taiwan), Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific (Australia & other Asian Countries).



In fiscal 2024, Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific accounted for 42.7%, 25.9%, 17.1%, 6.4% and 7.8% of total revenues, respectively.



Apple faces stiff competition from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Google, Huawei and Motorola in the smartphone market. Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer and Asus are its primary competitors in the PC market. Other notable competitors are Google & Amazon (smart speakers) and Fitbit & Xiaomi (wearables).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Apple a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2015 would be worth $8,620.13, or a gain of 762.01%, as of September 2, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 237.55% and the price of gold went up 192.83% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for AAPL.

Apple is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. AAPL now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. Both paid accounts and paid subscriptions grew in double digits year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Apple TV+ viewership soared double-digit year over year. Apple expects the September quarter's (fourth-quarter fiscal 2025) net sales to grow mid to high single digits on a year-over-year basis. The company expects the Services year-over-year growth rate to be similar to that of the June quarter. However, gross margin is expected to be 46-47% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, including a tariff impact of $$1.1 billion. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern for investors. Apple shares have lagged the sector year to date.

Shares have gained 14.16% over the past four weeks and there have been 9 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.