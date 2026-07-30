If You Invested $1000 in AppFolio a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in AppFolio (APPF) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to APPF for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

AppFolio's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at AppFolio's main business drivers.

Santa Barbara, CA-based AppFolio provides a cloud-based platform for the real estate industry, serving property managers across single-family, multifamily, affordable, commercial, student housing and community associations. The software supports daily operations and transactions, including resident screening, digital payments and insurance-related risk mitigation, central to leasing and property management workflows.

AppFolio categorizes its products and services into two categories: Subscription Services and Value-Added Services. Utilization and adoption of APPF’s Subscription Services and Value-Added Services are typically higher for residential properties than community association or commercial properties because of the unique and complex needs of the residential rental lifecycle. As of Dec. 31, 2025, AppFolio had 22,096 property management customers.

The AppFolio Platform is primarily offered via three Subscription Plans: Core, Plus and Max. The business model centers on a unified, cloud-native subscription platform supplemented by usage-based services tied to lifecycle events. The platform aims to increase operational efficiency for property managers and improve resident and owner experiences. Most customers are in the United States, and revenues are primarily U.S.-derived. The company reports as a single operating and reportable segment, so performance is evaluated at the consolidated level.

For 2025, total revenues were $950.8 million, up 20% from 2024, driven by higher usage of electronic payments, tenant screening and insurance-related services, plus growth in units under management. Subscription Services provide access to the AppFolio platform and modules, Value-Added Services are usage-based offerings tied to transactions (payments, screening, risk mitigation), and Other revenues include ancillary items. Together, these categories reflect a software-plus-services model that scales with customer activity across the real estate lifecycle.

AppFolio faces stiff competition from both vertical real estate business management service providers that serve companies of all sizes and horizontal business management service providers that offer broad solutions across multiple industries.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in AppFolio, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2016 would be worth $11,629.04, or a gain of 1,062.90%, as of July 30, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 236.59% and gold's return of 187.70% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for APPF.

AppFolio's AI-native platform is deepening adoption as Realm-X Flows, Performers and resident services become embedded across leasing, maintenance and move-in workflows. Premium-tier penetration and value-added service usage support durable revenue growth, while operating leverage and AI-enabled productivity underpin higher margins. Healthy cash generation and a flexible balance sheet provide room for investment and buybacks. These strengths outweigh a payments-heavy mix that limits gross margin expansion and mid-to-high single-digit customer and unit growth that raises dependence on product attachment. Management's higher revenue and margin outlook, broader automation use and rising premium-tier adoption support an outperform view, provided execution remains disciplined as monetization shifts toward deeper platform usage.

Shares have gained 13.45% over the past four weeks and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.