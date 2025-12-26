If You Invested $1000 in Apollo Global Management Inc. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to APO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Apollo Global Management Inc.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Apollo Global Management Inc.'s main business drivers.

Founded in 1990 and based in New York, the United States, Apollo Global Management LLC is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager and retirement services provider. Apollo joined the S&P 500 index on Dec. 23, 2024.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, total AUM was $908 billion, fee-earning AUM was $685 billion and Perpetual Capital AUM was $520 billion.



Apollo conducts its business primarily in the United States through the following three reportable segments — Asset Management, Retirement Services and Principal Investing.



Asset Management: The segment focuses on three investing strategies — yield, hybrid and equity. These strategies reflect the range of investment capabilities across its platform based on relative risk and return. As an asset manager, the company earns fees for providing investment management services and expertise to its client base. After expenses, the resulting earning stream is referred to as Fee Related Earnings (FRE), which represents the primary performance measure for the Asset Management segment.



Retirement Services: This business is conducted by Athene — a leading financial services company that specializes in issuing, reinsuring and acquiring retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The Retirement services business focuses on generating spread income by combining the two core competencies of sourcing long-term, persistent liabilities, and using the global scale and reach of its asset management business to actively source or originate assets with Athene’s preferred risk and return characteristics.



Principal Investing: This segment comprises realized performance fee income, realized investment income from balance sheet investments and certain allocable expenses related to corporate functions.

In September 2025, Apollo acquired Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. for an all-stock transaction valued at $1.5 billion.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Apollo Global Management Inc. ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in December 2015 would be worth $9,541.67, or a gain of 854.17%, as of December 26, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 236.35% and the price of gold increased 299.74% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for APO.

Apollo shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company's earnings topped estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. Its robust assets under management (AUM) inflows and expanding distribution partnerships will support its long-term earnings potential. By scaling its private equity business, it expects to grow its total AUM to $1.5 trillion by 2029. Further, a solid liquidity position supports its disciplined capital distribution policy. The September 2025 Bridge Investment buyout is likely to strengthen Apollo's real estate platform and support fee-based revenue growth. However, its rising expense base will likely hurt its bottom-line growth, while weaker return on equity signals reduced capital efficiency. Also, the reliance on the Retirement Services segment poses concentration risks.

The stock has jumped 14.26% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 9 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.