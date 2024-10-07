If You Invested $1000 in Analog Devices a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Analog Devices (ADI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ADI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Analog Devices' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Analog Devices' main business drivers.

Analog Devices, Inc. is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. The company is an original equipment manufacturer of semiconductor devices, specifically, analog, mixed signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits.



The product line is composed of amplifiers and comparators; analog to digital converters; digital to analog converters; video encoders and decoders; embedded processing products and DSPs; MEMS and temperature sensors; RF/IF components and converters; power and thermal management ICs, audio/video converters, amplifiers, CODECs, filters and processors.



The company also offers analog, digital and RF switches and multiplexers; analog microcontrollers; clock and timing products; voltage references; interface products such as isolators, translators and transceivers; wireless products and converters; broadband products including amplifiers, CODECs, chipsets, splitters.



Analog Devices has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Ireland, and Southeast Asia. The company also uses outside foundries, mainly Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for front-end processing and third-party subcontractors for back-end operations.



Notably, the company generated $12.3 billion revenues in fiscal 2023.



The company generates revenues from four organized end-markets – Industrial, Consumer, Communications and Automotive.



In Industrial market (53% of fiscal 2023 revenues), Analog Devices caters to the needs of industrial and instrumentation, defense/aerospace, energy management and healthcare sectors.



In Communications market (13%), Analog Devices offers products required in internet infrastructures, broadband and wireless applications.



For Automotive market (24%), the company offers products that are utilized in infotainment, electrification, autonomous, ADAS and safety applications.



Further, the company takes care of the requirements in feature-rich, high-performance products such as portable devices and prosumer video/audio equipment in the Consumer market (10%).



The company caters to the growing demand for its products in these afore mentioned markets via its strong sales channels. We note that it has direct sales offices, sales representatives and distributors in more than 50 countries.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Analog Devices, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2014 would be worth $4,796.76, or a gain of 379.68%, as of October 7, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 192.24% and the price of gold went up 110.55% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ADI.

Analog Devices is suffering from softness in the consumer market. The weak demand environment remains a major concern. The sluggish communications market, due to the broad-based inventory corrections, is a major negative. The ongoing inventory correction is expected to be a headwind for the company in the near term. Broad-based weakness in the industrial end-market remains a headwind. Nevertheless, strength in the automotive market is a plus. Strong momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System solutions remains a tailwind. Strong investments in technology and business innovation are contributing well. Increasing power design wins is another positive. Solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem is a positive. The stock has outperformed its industry year to date.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.83%, and there have been 13 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

