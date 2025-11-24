If You Invested $1000 in Allstate a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Allstate (ALL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ALL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Allstate's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Allstate's main business drivers.

Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Northbrook, IL, The Allstate Corporation is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the U.S. The company also provides a range of life insurance and investment products to its diverse customer base. It provides insurance products to approximately 16 million households through more than 12,000 exclusive agencies and financial specialists in the U.S. and Canada.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, total policies in force amounted to 208.3 million. The company generated $64.1 billion in revenues in 2024, in which Property and casualty insurance premiums, and Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges witnessed continued growth. Net investment income is also on the rise.



Following the closing of the National General acquisition, the company reports through the following segments: Property-Liability, Protection Services and Allstate Health and Benefits.



Property-Liability (91% of total revenues in 2024): It was previously Discontinued Lines and Coverages. This segment incorporates Allstate Protection and Run-off Property-Liability.



Protection Services (5%): It includes consumer product protection plans. Brands like Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside Services, Arity, and Allstate Identity Protection are included in this segment. The company provides identity protection services and data and analytic solutions utilizing automotive telematics information.

Allstate Health and Benefits (4%): It was previously Allstate Benefits. Accident and health results of National General are incorporated in this segment. It provides life, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, and multiple other health insurance products. The company continues to divest assets from this unit.

The remaining revenues were generated from other sources.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Allstate, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2015 would be worth $3,383.64, or a gain of 238.36%, as of November 24, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 216.06% and the price of gold went up 263.58% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for ALL.

Allstate's third-quarter earnings beat estimates. It is witnessing consistent growth in premiums, thanks to strategic acquisitions and expanding ventures. Its net premium earned rose 7.6% YoY in the first nine months of 2025. Its focus on optimizing core operations has allowed it to redirect resources toward high-growth areas. Cost-saving initiatives are projected to boost profits. Its Protection Services unit's revenues benefited from the solid performance of Allstate Protection Plans and Arity. We expect the Protection Services unit's revenue to rise 12.9% YoY in 2025. Its cash-generating abilities are crucial for returning capital to shareholders. The company repurchased shares worth $805 million in the first nine months of 2025. Consequently, ALL is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 10.94%, and there have been 8 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

