If You Invested $1000 in Align Technology a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Align Technology (ALGN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ALGN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Align Technology's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Align Technology's main business drivers.

Align Technology, based in California, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics, and dental records storage. The clear aligner system corrects malocclusion using nearly invisible and removable appliances that gently move the tooth to a desired final position.

Align Technology presently has two operating segments, Clear Aligner (80.8% of total revenues in 2024), known as the Invisalign system and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services) (19.2% of total revenues in 2024), which include the iTero intra-oral scanners and OrthoCAD services. In 2024, the Clear Aligner segment registered revenue growth of 1% from 2023, while Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services registered a revenue improvement of 16%.

Product Portfolio:

Invisalign System – An exclusive method to treat malocclusion based on a series of doctor-prescribed, custom-manufactured, clear plastic removable orthodontic aligners. The Clear Aligner products are Invisalign Express, Lite and Go, Moderate and Invisalign Comprehensive packages.

The Systems and Services segment consists of iTero intraoral scanning systems, which include a single hardware platform and restorative or orthodontic software options. Our services include subscription software, disposables, rentals, leases, pay-per-scan services, as well as exocad’s CAD/CAM software solutions that integrate workflows to dental labs and dental practices.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Align Technology, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2015 would be worth $3,112.21, or a gain of 211.22%, as of July 24, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 202.50% and the price of gold increased 196.33% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ALGN.

Align Technology is well-positioned to drive the digital revolution in the dental industry with Invisalign Clear Aligners, iTero scanners and digital platforms. In this regard, the company's strong ties with the DSOs hold high potential. Align Technology is leveraging innovations and market expansion efforts to offset the impact of inflation and supply disruptions. Additionally, the successful commercialization of the Invisalign Palatal Expander System worldwide is encouraging. A sound financial position bodes well for the stock. Meanwhile, the company is impacted by significant unfavorable foreign exchange across multiple currencies. It continues to navigate a difficult macro environment, hurting its profitability.

Shares have gained 9.08% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

