If You Invested $1000 in Agnico Eagle Mines a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

What if you'd invested in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AEM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Agnico Eagle Mines' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Agnico Eagle Mines' main business drivers.

Toronto, Canada-based Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a gold producer with mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. It successfully completed its merger with Kirkland Lake Gold in February 2022.



Agnico Eagle’s LaRonde mine in Quebec is one of Canada’s largest operating gold mines by gold reserves and has provided the company’s foundation for domestic and international expansion. The company produced 3,485,336 ounces of gold in 2024. Its proven and probable gold reserves (net of production) totaled 1,277 million tons at the end of 2024. The company’s measured and indicated mineral resources decreased 2.3% in 2024.



Agnico Eagle operates through two broader segments: Northern Business (97% of 2024 production) and Southern Business (3%).



Northern Business include the 100%-owned LaRonde and Goldex mines, and 100% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine, all based in Quebec, as well as the 100%-owned Meadowbank and Meliadine mines in Nunavut in northern Canada, and the 100%-owned Kittila mine in Lapland in northern Finland.



Southern Business consists of the 100%-owned Pinos Altos mine and Creston Mascota satellite mine, both in Chihuahua in northern Mexico as well as the 100%-owned La India mine in Sonora in northern Mexico.



On Apr 16, 2014, Agnico Eagle and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) entered into an agreement to jointly acquire 100% issued and outstanding common shares of Osisko Mining Corporation for a total consideration of roughly C$3.9 billion, or C$8.15 per share ($3.55 billion or $7.43 per share). The acquisition closed in June 2014. Under the agreement, Agnico Eagle and Yamana acquired 50% of Osisko, and set up a joint committee to operate the Canadian Malartic Mine (“CMC”) in Quebec.



In March 2018, Agnico Eagle acquired Yamana’s 50% indirect interest in the Canadian exploration assets of CMC, including the Hammond Reef and Kirkland Lake gold projects. The company now has 100% ownership of the CMC assets.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Agnico Eagle Mines ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2015 would be worth $3,502.05, or a 250.20% gain, as of May 5, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 169.73% and the price of gold increased 160.43% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for AEM.

Agnico Eagle’s earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2025 surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is focused on executing projects that are expected to provide additional growth in production and cash flows. It is advancing its key value drivers and pipeline projects. The Kittila expansion promises cost savings, while acquisitions like Hope Bay and the merger with Kirkland Lake Gold strengthen its market position. Merger with Kirkland Lake Gold established the new Agnico Eagle as the industry's highest-quality senior gold producer. Higher gold prices are also expected to drive its margins. Strategic diversification mitigates risks, supported by prudent debt management and maintaining financial flexibility.

The stock is up 11.70% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 6 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

