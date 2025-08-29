If You Invested $1000 in Aecom Technology a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Aecom Technology (ACM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ACM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Aecom Technology's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Aecom Technology's main business drivers.

AECOM is a leading solutions provider for supporting professional, technical and management solutions for diverse industries across end markets like transportation, facilities, government, as well as those in environmental, energy and water businesses.



AECOM specializes in providing integrated services for planning, construction and maintenance of infrastructures that include consulting, architecture, engineering as well as managing the requirements for energy, water and environment to various private and public clients. The company primarily focuses on providing fee-based services and is driven by knowledge-based services.



AECOM reports through three operating segments — Americas (which accounted for 77.5% of fiscal 2024 revenues), International (22.5%) and AECOM Capital or ACAP.



Americas includes planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction and program management services to commercial and government clients in major end markets of the United States, Canada, and Latin America.



International unit involves planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services, and program management to commercial and government clients in major markets of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India and the Asia-Pacific regions.



ACAP includes investments primarily in real estate projects.



Per Engineering News-Record’s (ENR’s) 2023 Design Survey, AECOM is the second-largest general architectural and engineering design firm in the world, ranked by 2022 design revenue. Also, it is the global leader in transportation design, facilities design, environmental engineering, environmental consulting and environmental science.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Aecom Technology, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2015 would be worth $4,634.72, or a gain of 363.47%, as of August 29, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 226.91% and the price of gold went up 189.82% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ACM.

AECOM's third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.2% while the net service revenue missed the same by 0.6%. Year over year, the earnings and total revenues grew on the back of robust public infrastructure demand trends in the domestic and international markets. Increased government initiatives in the UK and Canada, alongside opportunity alignments in the Middle East, are backing up AECOM's revenue visibility. As of the third quarter, the total backlog was up 5% year over year to $24.59 billion, with contracted backlog growth of 54.7%. These robust trends are expected to continue favoring the company's upcoming growth and profitability. Shares of AECOM have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, ongoing macro risks, high costs and currency fluctuations are headwinds to its prospects.

The stock is up 11.53% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

