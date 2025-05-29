If You Invested $1000 in Aecom Technology a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Aecom Technology (ACM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ACM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Aecom Technology's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Aecom Technology's main business drivers.

AECOM is a leading solutions provider for supporting professional, technical and management solutions for diverse industries across end markets like transportation, facilities, government, as well as those in environmental, energy and water businesses.



AECOM specializes in providing integrated services for planning, construction and maintenance of infrastructures that include consulting, architecture, engineering as well as managing the requirements for energy, water and environment to various private and public clients. The company primarily focuses on providing fee-based services and is driven by knowledge-based services.



AECOM reports through three operating segments — Americas (which accounted for 77.5% of fiscal 2024 revenues), International (22.5%) and AECOM Capital or ACAP.



Americas includes planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction and program management services to commercial and government clients in major end markets of the United States, Canada, and Latin America.



International unit involves planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services, and program management to commercial and government clients in major markets of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India and the Asia-Pacific regions.



ACAP includes investments primarily in real estate projects.



Per Engineering News-Record’s (ENR’s) 2023 Design Survey, AECOM is the second-largest general architectural and engineering design firm in the world, ranked by 2022 design revenue. Also, it is the global leader in transportation design, facilities design, environmental engineering, environmental consulting and environmental science.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Aecom Technology, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2015 would be worth $3,309.36, or a 230.94% gain, as of May 29, 2025. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 177.66% and gold's return of 166.27% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for ACM.

AECOM’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7% and grew 20% year over year. The bottom line during the quarter was backed by benefits received from high-returning organic growth initiatives. Furthermore, the company’s consistent focus on high-margin markets and operational improvements positions it to fulfill its long-term adjusted operating margin target, a minimum of 20-30 bps annual expansion. Strong demand for comprehensive design, program management and advisory services across its varied geographies aided its backlog growth, which grew 3% year over year. AECOM’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, the revenues missed the consensus mark by 1.7% and declined 4% year over year. Ongoing macro risks, high costs and currency fluctuations are headwinds to its prospects.

Shares have gained 9.63% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

