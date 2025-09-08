If You Invested $1000 in Adtalem Global Education a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ATGE for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Adtalem Global Education's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Adtalem Global Education's main business drivers.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is a leading healthcare education provider and workforce solutions innovator. The institutions of the company offer a wide array of programs across medical and healthcare services. Since the first quarter of fiscal 2022, Adtalem has operated in three reportable segments:



Chamberlain includes the operations of Chamberlain University, founded in 1889 as Deaconess College of Nursing and acquired by Adtalem in 2005. The segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.



Walden includes the operations of Walden University, which Adtalem acquired on August 12, 2021. The segment offers more than 100 online certificates, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.



Medical and Veterinary includes the operations of the AUC, RUSM, and RUSVM, which are collectively referred to as the “medical and veterinary schools”. This segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry.



Home Office and Other include activities that are not related to any reportable segment and are required to reconcile segmental results.



Beginning the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Adtalem eliminated its Financial Services segment when ACAMS, Becker, OCL, and EduPristine were classified as discontinued operations and assets held for sale. On Mar 10, 2022, the company completed the sale of ACAMS, Becker and OCL. On Jun 17, 2022, it completed the divestiture of EduPristine.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Adtalem Global Education a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2015 would be worth $5,341.68, or a gain of 434.17%, as of September 8, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 237.36% and the price of gold went up 207.90% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for ATGE too.

Adtalem's fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.9% and 4%, respectively. Year over year, the metrics also grew by 21.2% and 11.5%, respectively, on the back of strong enrollment growth, increased operational efficiency and strong student outcomes through disciplined strategic execution. During the fiscal quarter, total student enrollment grew 10.2% year over year to 91,780, with strength mainly witnessed across Chamberlain and Walden universities. Besides, its focus on the efficient execution of the Growth with Purpose strategy, alongside favorable tuition rates, is adding to the uptrend. Shares of Adtalem have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, margin pressure in the Medical and Veterinary segment and increased expenses are concerning for its prospects.

The stock is up 10.35% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.