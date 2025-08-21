If You Invested $1000 in Adtalem Global Education a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ATGE for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Adtalem Global Education's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Adtalem Global Education's main business drivers.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is a leading healthcare education provider and workforce solutions innovator. The institutions of the company offer a wide array of programs across medical and healthcare services. Since the first quarter of fiscal 2022, Adtalem has operated in three reportable segments:



Chamberlain includes the operations of Chamberlain University, founded in 1889 as Deaconess College of Nursing and acquired by Adtalem in 2005. The segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.



Walden includes the operations of Walden University, which Adtalem acquired on August 12, 2021. The segment offers more than 100 online certificates, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.



Medical and Veterinary includes the operations of the AUC, RUSM, and RUSVM, which are collectively referred to as the “medical and veterinary schools”. This segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry.



Home Office and Other include activities that are not related to any reportable segment and are required to reconcile segmental results.



Beginning the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Adtalem eliminated its Financial Services segment when ACAMS, Becker, OCL, and EduPristine were classified as discontinued operations and assets held for sale. On Mar 10, 2022, the company completed the sale of ACAMS, Becker and OCL. On Jun 17, 2022, it completed the divestiture of EduPristine.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Adtalem Global Education ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2015 would be worth $5,021.94, or a gain of 402.19%, as of August 21, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 214.18% and the price of gold increased 177.48% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ATGE.

Adtalem's fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.9% and 4%, respectively. Year over year, the metrics also grew by 21.2% and 11.5%, respectively, on the back of strong enrollment growth, increased operational efficiency and strong student outcomes through disciplined strategic execution. During the fiscal quarter, total student enrollment grew 10.2% year over year to 91,780, with strength mainly witnessed across Chamberlain and Walden universities. Besides, its focus on the efficient execution of the Growth with Purpose strategy, alongside favorable tuition rates, is adding to the uptrend. Shares of Adtalem have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, margin pressure in the Medical and Veterinary segment and increased expenses are concerning for its prospects.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 13.90%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

