If You Invested $1000 in Abercrombie & Fitch a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ANF for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Abercrombie & Fitch's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Abercrombie & Fitch's main business drivers.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids through a network of approximately 759 stores across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.



Abercrombie's product portfolio includes knit and woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters, outerwear, personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids, under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.



Additionally, the company sells inner wear, personal care products, sleepwear and at-home products for girls through direct-to-consumer operations and Hollister stores under the Gilly Hicks brand. It also sells products through its e-commerce platform.



In the fiscal second quarter, the company reorganized its structure. It will now report under three geographical segments, namely Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). All prior periods presented have been altered to conform to this reclassification. Brand-wise, Abercrombie reports in two segments - Abercrombie and Hollister.



Abercrombie (49.5% of the net sales in the fiscal first quarter) includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands. Abercrombie & Fitch, targeted at the college-going crowd, is positioned as a luxury lifestyle concept that uses the finest materials to create high-quality casual wear. abercrombie kids, themed as "classic cool", is aimed at pre-teens and is the children's version of Abercrombie & Fitch.



Hollister (50.5%) is based on a South California theme, and targets youth in their late teens. Stores under this brand also offer intimate products of the Gilly Hicks brand.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Abercrombie & Fitch ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2014 would be worth $3,920.82, or a 292.08% gain, as of August 20, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 183.02% and the price of gold increased 86.45% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for ANF.

Abercrombie’s shares have increased and outperformed the industry year-to-date. The stock's bullish run on the bourses can be attributable to continued momentum across its both brands, which bolstered sales in first-quarter fiscal 2024. The company witnessed strong sales growth during for each of its brands, particularly the Abercrombie brand. Markedly, the company reported sturdy first-quarter fiscal 2024 results. Management anticipates net sales for fiscal 2024 to increase 10% year over year from $4.3 billion. For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, net sales are projected to be up mid-teens year over year and versus our estimate of a 13.8% rise. However, Abercrombie has been witnessing elevated operating costs on higher technology expense and incentive-based compensation. Also, inflationary pressures are concerning.

Shares have gained 5.33% over the past four weeks and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

