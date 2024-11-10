If You Invested $1,000 in 4 Major Streaming Companies Since 2020, Would You Have Gained or Lost Money?

When the ongoing streaming wars began around 2020, many investors shifted their focus to popular names such as Netflix, Disney, Paramount and Comcast. It wasn’t long before the streaming services, especially Netflix, became popular. Looking back now, it seems quite profitable to invest in these companies.

Find Out: How To Get a 10% Return on Investment (ROI): 10 Proven Ways

Discover More: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2024

But how have these investments stood since then? Here are the returns of investing $1,000 in these major streaming companies since 2020 and if there was a gain or loss in money.

Netflix (NFLX)

In 2020, Netflix was considered a market leader in streaming services. If you had invested $1,000 in Netflix stock in January 2020, the journey would have been volatile. The stock started at $340 and traded at around $749.12 as of the end of October 2024.

This translates into approximately a 120% increase. Notably, your Netflix investment would have dropped to 46.3% in June 2022 before rebounding.

Current Stock Price: $749.12

$749.12 Initial Investment Value: $1,000

$1,000 Current Investment Value: $2,490

$2,490 Percentage Gain: 120%

Try This: Making This Common Investing Mistake? Experts Share the Easy (but Urgent) Fix

Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Disney’s stock has fluctuated due to factors affecting its parks and media divisions. At the start of 2020, Disney shares were around $96.60. As of late October, Disney’s stock was about $96.20, marking a slight decline of 0.4%.

This is particularly noteworthy, as Disney stock has not returned to its peak of $184.50 and is lower than it has been since January 2021.

Current Stock Price: $96.20

$96.20 Initial Investment Value: $1,000

$1,000 Current Investment Value: $990

$990 Percentage Change: -0.4%

Paramount Global (PARA)

Paramount stock has faced challenges typical of new entrants in the streaming industry. In early 2020, Paramount stock was priced at $34.13. In late October, the stock traded at around $10.43, marking a 69% decline from its starting price.

Current Stock Price: $10.43

$10.43 Initial Investment Value: $1,000

$1,000 Current Investment Value: $400

$400 Percentage Loss: -69%

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Comcast’s earnings have also been impacted by changing consumer behavior and competition from newer streaming services. While Comcast stock was at $45.06 in January 2020, it traded at $42 in October, reflecting about a 6% decrease. Comcast’s stock hit a high of $59.70 in August 2021 and a low of $30 in October 2022.

Current Stock Price: $42

$42 Initial Investment Value: $1,000

$1,000 Current Investment Value: $933

$933 Percentage Loss: -6%

Summary of Investment Performance

Here’s an overview comparing how your $1,000 investment would have performed in any of these companies.

Company Initial Investment Current Value Percentage Change Netflix (NFLX) $1,000 $2,490 +120% Walt Disney Company (DIS) $1,000 $990 -0.4% Paramount Global (PARA) $1,000 $400 -69% Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) $1,000 $933 -6%

Stock prices reflect October 28, 2024 prices.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You Invested $1,000 in 4 Major Streaming Companies Since 2020, Would You Have Gained or Lost Money?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.