If You Invested $100 in Trump’s Crypto in January, Here’s What You’d Have Now

President Trump launched a cryptocurrency just before his second term in January 2025. If you saw the hype train coming a mile away, you might have thrown some fun money into the $TRUMP coin.

All investments come with risks, and this crypto venture is no different — but maybe more so. The Trump family co-owns the crypto firm World Liberty Financial, which may mean that promoting certain token launches could be considered a conflict of interest.

After a few months of insane volatility at the beginning of the year, President Trump, his sons and many of his supporters are still heavily staked in crypto capital and digital tokens. With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of how much you’d have now if you had invested $100 in official Trump coin back in January.

Trump Coin Price History

The Trump meme coin, $TRUMP, was launched on Jan. 17, 2025 — just three days before Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States of America. The coin launched quietly at first, being sold on the Solana blockchain. Traders wondered if the coin was a fake, but Trump officially announced his backing of the coin in a Truth Social post that evening.

The Trump coin started trading around $1.20 per coin when it first launched, according to CoinMarketCap. But after Trump himself endorsed the coin, the price skyrocketed within minutes.

In fact, $TRUMP went from trading at just over a dollar to trading at nearly $75 per coin! The price plummeted a few days later though — as most meme coins do — but it is still trading at just over $8.23 per coin as of Sept. 3.

How Much Your Investment Would Be Worth Today

If you invested $100 in $TRUMP on Jan. 17, 2025, you would have been able to purchase it at a price of $1.21 per coin. That means you would own about 82.64 Trump coins.

On Sept. 3, 2025, Trump coin is trading at around $8.23 per coin. So, your 82.64 Trump coins would now be worth $680.13, which means you’d have a $580 gain in just a few months!

However, if you were one of the many unfortunate ones who decided to buy just a day too late, at around $70 per coin, your $100 would now be worth about $12. Ouch.

Is $TRUMP Still a Good Investment?

Ultimately, there is no way to say for sure whether the Trump coin is a good investment — crypto is notoriously volatile, and meme coins even more so. Keep in mind that the Trump coin is indeed a meme coin, and most of them end up dying within a year. On the flipside, Trump is the president and one of the most recognizable people on the planet right now — so that could be a huge plus.

For investors who aren’t trading crypto for fun but rather looking to establish their future financial security, $TRUMP may be too risky to put money into. However, if you are looking for a possible quick-flip profit with some “fun money,” the Trump coin might work for you.

In general, though, don’t put more than you can afford to lose into any cryptocurrency — especially meme coins.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

