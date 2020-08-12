If You Invested $10,000 in Home Depot Stock During the Market Crash, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is not a company that you'd think would fare well during a global pandemic, yet it has done just that and then some.

The home improvement chain's interconnected retail strategy is paramount to its success. "Investments we have made over the years in our stores, market-leading digital assets, flexible supply chain, and a world-class merchandising organization have allowed us to quickly adapt to shifts in customer needs, preferences, and behaviors," CEO Craig Menear said on the most recent earnings call.

Image source: Getty Images.

Revenue in the first quarter of 2020 (ended May 3) rose 7.1% from the prior year period. Digital sales shot up 80%, and more than 60% of these orders resulted in a customer picking up the item in store. Home Depot's ability to adapt to a changing shopping environment stands out, and it will continue benefiting the company as some change in consumer behavior may be permanent.

Home Depot's focus during the onset of the health crisis was to take care of its associates and customers, and to serve its communities. While the company spent $850 million during the quarter to increase pay and support for employees, investors gained the most.

Those who timed the market bottom on March 20 and loaded up on Home Depot shares would be sitting on an unrealized gain of 81% as of Tuesday afternoon. Put another way, a $10,000 investment at that time would now be worth just over $18,000. That's an impressive return in less than five months.

10 stocks we like better than Home Depot

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Home Depot wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Home Depot and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $120 calls on Home Depot and short January 2021 $210 calls on Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.