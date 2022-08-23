If You Invested $1000 in Waste Management 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Waste Management (WM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to WM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Waste Management's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Waste Management's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America. The company provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, as well as disposal services to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of waste-to-energy and landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States.

Waste Management provides collection services that include picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from the point of generation to a transfer station, disposal site or material recovery facility (MRF). The company owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. It owns and operates transfer stations.

Waste Management also provides materials processing, commodities recycling and recycling brokerage services. It also offers construction and remediation services; services associated with the disposal of fly ash and residue, in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations.

The company faces intense competition from governmental, quasi-governmental and private organizations in all aspects of its operations. It competes mainly with large national waste management companies, municipalities and counties that manage their own waste collection and disposal operations. It also competes with regional and local companies of different sizes and financial resources.

Waste Management's operating revenues remain higher in summer months, mainly due to higher construction and demolition waste volumes. Also, in certain regions, volumes industrial and residential waste increase during summer months. Hence, revenues in second and third quarters are significantly higher than first and fourth quarters.



As of Dec 31, 2021, Waste Management had roughly 48,500 full-time employees. Around 9,200 were in administrative and sales positions and the rest in operations. Approximately 8,500 employees were covered by collective bargaining agreements.



Formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc., the company changed name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Waste Management, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2012 would be worth $5,065.12, or a 406.51% gain, as of August 23, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 192.75% and gold's return of -0.15% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for WM.

Waste Management's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company continues to execute its core operating initiatives of focused differentiation and continuous improvement and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. Strength across traditional solid waste business boost the company's cash and earnings. Successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it achieve better margins. Consistent dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. However, operating in a highly competitive and consolidated waste industry weigh's on the company's top line. Lower liquidity and seasonality of business are other concerns. The stock is up 11.76% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 9 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.



Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Waste Management, Inc. (WM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.