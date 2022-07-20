If You Invested $1000 in UnitedHealth Group 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in UnitedHealth Group (UNH) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to UNH for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

UnitedHealth Group's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at UnitedHealth Group's main business drivers.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. provides a wide range of health care products and services, such as health maintenance organizations (HMOs), point of service plans (POS), preferred provider organizations (PPOs), and managed fee-for-service programs.

UnitedHealth has the largest and most diverse membership base within the managed-care organization market, which gives it significant competitive advantages. It has built its prescription drug business through OptumRx division, with the acquisition of Catamaran. The company has acquired a number of competing healthcare providers. These acquisitions have transformed it from a pure health insurer to a comprehensive healthcare provider.

UnitedHealth reports through two segments: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Its strategy is to meld the provision of medical care from its Optum unit with UnitedHealthcare brand insurance products, which help in cross-selling of products and services. The company is consistently working toward expanding both these units to reach more clients, in turn boosting its growth possibilities.



UnitedHealthcare (contributed 58.9% of revenues in 2021) is divided into UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual; UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement; UnitedHealthcare Community & State and UnitedHealthcare Global. This segment is responsible for providing health care benefits globally. It serves individuals as well as employers. Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries consist a large chunk of its client list.

Optum (41.1%) is a technology-enabled health services business serving the broad health care marketplace, including those who need care: the consumers who need the right support, information, resources and products; those who provide care: pharmacies, hospitals, physicians, practices and other health care facilities. The segment is divided into OptumHealth, OptumInsight, OptumRx and Optum eliminations.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For UnitedHealth Group, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2012 would be worth $9,700.85, or an 870.09% gain, as of July 20, 2022. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 185.99% and the price of gold increased 3.82% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for UNH too.

UnitedHealth’s second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Its shares have outperformed the industry in a year. Its top line has been growing and the momentum should continue in the years ahead on the back of a strong market position and an attractive core business that continues to be driven by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. For this year, the company expects revenues in the range of $317-$320 billion. Its solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. UNH's Government business remains well-poised for growth. A sturdy balance sheet enables investments and prudent capital deployment. However, softness in commercial business due to COVID-induced volatilities persists. Also, the rising operating costs are hurting UnitedHealth’s bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.

