If You Invested $1000 in Union Pacific 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Union Pacific (UNP) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to UNP for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Union Pacific's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Union Pacific's main business drivers.

Union Pacific Corporation provides rail transportation services across 23 states in the United States through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. As the largest railroad in North America, Union Pacific connects the Pacific and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and gateways in eastern United States.



The company also connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad, serving all the six major gateways to Mexico. Union Pacific offers transportation services for agricultural products, automotive, lumber, steel, paper, food, chemicals, coal, and industrial products, as well as for finished vehicles and intermodal containers.



Union Pacific, based in Omaha, NE, also provides container and traffic services, primarily for shipper agents and consolidators, as well as for truckload carriers. The company was incorporated in Utah in 1969.



From first-quarter 2020, Union Pacific has been reporting through three business groups: Bulk (formerly agricultural products), Industrial and Premium.

The bulk division (33% of freight revenues generated in 2020) is responsible for the transportation of grains, commodities produced from these grains, fertilizer apart from food and beverage products. The segment serves major grain markets, linking the Midwest and Western United States producing areas to export terminals in the Pacific Northwest and Gulf Coast ports and Mexico. The coal and petroleum coke products also come under the bulk group.

The Industrial unit (36%) includes multiple categories like construction, industrial chemicals and soda ash. The company’s premium division includes three segments, namely international intermodal, domestic intermodal and finished vehicles. Meanwhile, LPG, petroleum and sand products also fall under its Industrial business.



The company’s premium division (31%) includes three segments, namely international intermodal, domestic intermodal and automotive. Freight revenues account for bulk of the company's top line. In 2020, 93.4% of the company’s total revenues of $19,533 million came from this source.



The company's fiscal year coincides with the calendar year.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Union Pacific ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in February 2012 would be worth $4,662.20, or a gain of 366.22%, as of February 17, 2022, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 229.52% and the price of gold increased 4.08% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for UNP.

Union Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in the current uncertain scenario please us. The company hiked dividend twice in 2021. Union Pacific is also active on the buyback front. Management anticipates share repurchases in 2022 to be in line with the 2021 levels of $7.3 billion. The company's strong free cash flow generating ability supports its shareholder-friendly activities. Uptick in freight revenues (up 11% year over year in 2021) as economic activities pick up the pace is a bonus. However, escalation in fuel costs (up 56% in 2021) as oil prices move north induced a 7% rise in operating expenses. High debt/EBITDA ratio and tepid automotive demand are further concerns. Moreover, the company's operations in the near term are likely to be impacted by the omicron-induced volatility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.