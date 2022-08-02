If You Invested $1000 in UFP Industries a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in UFP Industries (UFPI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to UFPI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

UFP Industries' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at UFP Industries' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company with its subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market.



As of Dec 31, 2021, the company currently has approximately 208 facilities located throughout the world. The company classifies its top-line results based on its end markets. A brief snapshot of the end market sales has been provided below:



UFP Retail (accounting for 39.6% of 2021 net sales) includes Do-It-Yourself retailers, and distributors, pro-dealers and other retail customers.



UFP Industrial (24.9%) consists of packaging, crating and other products for manufacturers.



UFP Construction (31.2%) comprises Residential Construction, Commercial Construction and Concrete Forming and Manufactured Housing sales. Residential Construction includes builders of single and multifamily homes. Commercial Construction and Concrete Forming includes non-residential construction and concrete forming. Manufactured Housing includes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles business.



As of Dec 31, 2021, proceeds from all other segment accounted for 4.3% of net sales. This segment consists of the company’s International and Ardellis segments that are not significant.



In April 2022, the company’s board approved a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend, taking the amount to 25 cents a share, which translates to an annual payout of $1.00 per share.



The company ended first-quarter 2022 with $445 million liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents were $73.8 million at quarter-end compared with $286.7 million at 2021-end. The current liquidity level is sufficient to meet the short-term obligation of $104.6 million.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in UFP Industries ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2012 would be worth $8,674.46, or a 767.45% gain, as of August 2, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 199.47% and the price of gold went up 7.07% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for UFPI.

Shares of UFP Industries have gained significantly after it posted stellar second-quarter 2022 results. Both earnings and net sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43.6% and 22.9% and increased 16% and 7% on a year-over-year basis. The company has been gaining from the diversity of markets, higher organic unit sales, solid contributions from buyouts, new product innovation and an improved pricing model. Its industrial and construction segments are experiencing favorable growth trends and profitability, given normalized retail demand. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved north in the past two months, reflecting analysts' optimism over the company's bottom-line growth potential. However, higher material, labor and transportation costs are putting pressure on the bottom line.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.