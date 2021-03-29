If You Invested $1000 in Tyson Foods a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Tyson Foods' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Tyson Foods' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Arkansas, Tyson Foods Inc. was founded in 1935. It is the biggest U.S. chicken company and produces, distributes and markets chicken, beef, pork as well as prepared foods. Its products are marketed and sold primarily by sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants, international export companies and domestic distributors.

Chicken (30.6% of FY20 Sales): The operations of this segment comprise raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.



(30.6% of FY20 Sales) The operations of this segment comprise raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products. Beef (36.5% of FY20 Sales): This segment’s operations include processing cattle and preparing dressed beef carcasses into meat cuts and case-ready products. The revenues from this segment also come from sales of allied products such as hides and variety meats. Allied products are marketed to manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and technical products.

Pork (12% of FY20 Sales): This segment’s operations comprise processing market hogs and preparing pork carcasses into meat products.

Prepared Foods (19.8% of FY20 Sales): This segment's operations include manufacturing frozen and refrigerated food products, like pepperoni, bacon, pizza toppings, pizza crusts, tortilla products, appetizers, prepared meals, ethnic foods, soups, sauces, side dishes, meat dishes and processed meats.



(19.8% of FY20 Sales) This segment’s operations include manufacturing frozen and refrigerated food products, like pepperoni, bacon, pizza toppings, pizza crusts, tortilla products, appetizers, prepared meals, ethnic foods, soups, sauces, side dishes, meat dishes and processed meats. International/Other (4% of FY20 Sales): The segment includes foreign operations in Australia, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Thailand and the United Kingdom. Also, it includes third-party merger, integration costs and corporate overhead related to Tyson New Ventures, LLC.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Tyson Foods, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2011 would be worth $3,833.50, or a 283.35% gain, as of March 29, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 202.52% and the price of gold went up 17.11% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for TSN.

Shares of Tyson Foods have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s retail channel has been gaining from higher at-home consumption. Tyson Foods’ e-commerce channel has also been performing well amid consumers rising inclination toward digital transactions. Apart from these, the company is benefiting from brand strength and robust geographical reach. Also, it is keen on enhancing operational efficiencies. However, the company continues to face hurdles related to COVID-19 pandemic, which has been a drag on its sales volumes. During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, weak sales volumes across most segments weighed on the company’s top line, which not only declined year on year but also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, incremental expenses associated with the pandemic put pressure on results.

The stock has jumped 11.23% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2021; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

