If You Invested $1000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PNC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh and incepted in 1983, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. provides consumer and business banking services. The company's principal subsidiary is PNC Bank.

PNC Financial reports mainly through three business segments. Retail Banking provides deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance services, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, and online & mobile banking channels.

Corporate and Institutional Banking segment provides lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government entities and not-for-profit organizations.

Asset Management Group provides a wide range of wealth management products and services to individuals and their families, multi-generational family planning services to ultra-high net worth clients. Institutional asset management operating unit serves as an investment manager and trustee for companies, non-profit organizations and retirement plans across the country.

The Other category includes residual activities that do not meet the criteria for disclosure as a separate reportable business.

On Jun 1, 2021, PNC Financial acquired BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. and its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA. The company shelled out $11.5 billion in cash for the acquisition, and added $82.2 billion of deposits and $60.5 billion of loans to its balance sheet.

In April 2017, PNC Financial acquired U.S.-based commercial and vendor finance business of ECN Capital Corp in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.1 billion. In December 2017, it acquired The Trout Group, LLC, an investor relations and strategic advisory firm. PNC Financial also acquired Fortis Advisors with a view to expand advisory business.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in September 2011 would be worth $4,069.11, or a gain of 306.91%, as of September 28, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 278.01% and the price of gold increased 1.87% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for PNC.

Shares of PNC Financial have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters. Going forward, focus to expand the middle-market lending franchise, and bolster digital products and service offerings will likely drive bottom-line growth. Given a strong balance sheet position, the execution of inorganic growth strategies to diversify revenue sources is likely to support the performance. Strong capital deployment activities are likely to drive confidence in the stock in the future. Yet, continuously mounting expenses will likely keep hurting the bottom line of PNC Financial in the near term. Net interest margin (NIM) is anticipated to remain under pressure in the near term due to low interest rates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.