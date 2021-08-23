If You Invested $1000 in Silicon Motion 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Silicon Motion (SIMO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SIMO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Silicon Motion's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Silicon Motion's main business drivers.

Founded in 1995, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices.



The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”) and other customers.



On May 31, 2019, Silicon Motion announced that it has concluded the sale of mobile communications business (FCI product line) to Dialog Semiconductor Plc. for $45 million.



Post the divestiture, the company’s product portfolio is primarily aimed at SSD controllers in the mobile storage market.



Mobile storage: The main offerings of the market are Embedded memory controllers, SSD controllers & solutions, Flash memory card controllers and USB flash drive controllers.



Embedded memory controllers product offering includes controllers for eMMC and its derivative multi-chip package (“MCP”) embedded memory, which combine NAND flash and mobile DRAM in an integrated solution; controllers for other embedded memory solutions and commercial-grade and industrial-grade products.



On the other hand, SSD controllers and solutions comprises SATA 6Gb/s SSD controllers for both NAND-cache SSDs and full-size client SSDs; controllers for single-chip SSDs and IDE/PATA disk-on-modules (“DOMs”); Ferri single-package SSD solutions, small single-chip SSDs.



Shannon enterprise SSD solutions aimed at enterprise and hyperscale data centers offer high storage capacity, low latency, higher input/output operations per second (IOPS), and high performance capabilities.



Flash memory card controllers offers an extensive line of high-performance controllers for all major flash memory card formats, including Compact Flash (“CF”), SD and Memory Stick (“MS”).



USB flash drive controllers include USB flash drives that are popular in computing and consumer electronics markets for portable storage of files.



Silicon Motion directs considerable resources toward research and development. As of Apr 30, 2020, the company had 1,522 patents (and 1,302 in pending applications) globally.



In 2020, Silicon Motion reported non-GAAP revenues of $539.5 million.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Silicon Motion, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $6,831.87, or a gain of 583.19%, as of August 23, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 295.33% and gold's return of -6.17% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for SIMO.

Silicon Motion is riding on solid demand for its solid state drive controllers as well as eMMC and UFS controllers, the momentum of which continued through the second quarter of 2021. Both earnings and revenues increased year over year. Growing adoption of embedded memory controllers amid uptick in smartphone sales is a positive. Increased PC sales triggered by online learning and work-from-home wave augur well. New design wins for PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers from NAND makers also bode well. Efforts to reward shareholders through dividends are noteworthy. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, pandemic-led production delays and supply chain constraints are likely to hinder near-term prospects. Stiff competition in the USB flash drive controller market is likely to impede growth.

