If You Invested $1000 in Select Medical 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Select Medical (SEM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SEM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Select Medical's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Select Medical's main business drivers.

Select Medical is a healthcare company with approximately 36,050 employees throughout the United States. It owns long term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, as well as occupational health and physical therapy clinics.



As of Dec 31, 2020, Select Medical operated 99 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,788 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical’s joint venture subsidiary, Concentra operated 517 occupational health centers in 41 states. At Dec 31, 2020, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia.



The company’s reportable segments include:

• Critical Illness Recovery Hospital – (34% of net operating revenues in 2020) consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of patients recovering from critical illnesses, often with complex medical needs.

• Rehabilitation Hospital – (12%) consists of hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive physical rehabilitation care. Patients are typically admitted to critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals from general acute care hospitals. As of Dec 31, 2019, the company operated 29 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states.

• Outpatient Rehabilitation – (19%) consists of clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation services.

• Concentra – (35%) provides occupational health services in UnitedStates. On Dec 31, 2020, Select Medical acquired approximately 11.1% of the outstanding membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent. Following this purchase, Select Medical owns approximately 78.0% of the outstanding membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent,



Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Select Medical a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2011 would be worth $4,555.84, or a gain of 355.58%, as of March 22, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 205.90% and the price of gold went up 17.32% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for SEM.

Shares of Select Medical have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company’s revenue growth is impressive. The company’s acquisition strategy is aiding organic growth. A geographically diversified portfolio of facilities in the United States enables it to pursue multiple potential buyout opportunities. Also, the company is well poised to capitalize on consolidation opportunities within each of the business segments, which operate in a highly fragmented market and selectively boost the company’s internal growth. Select Medical’s earnings of 57 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 137.5% and soared 84% year over year on the back of improved revenues. However, high debt in the capital structure is a concern for the company. Its lower return on equity than the industry is concerning.

Shares have gained 29.97% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

