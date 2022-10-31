If You Invested $1000 in Paychex a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Paychex's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Paychex's main business drivers.

Paychex, Inc. is one of the leading providers of integrated human capital management (“HCM”) solutions for payroll, human resource (“HR”), retirement, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses. The company was incorporated in Delaware in 1979.

The company’s payroll processing services include payroll processing, payroll tax administration services, employee payment servicesand regulatory compliance services. The company supports small-business companies through its core payroll, software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) Paychex Flex platform, and its SurePayroll ® SaaS-based products. The company’s SaaS solution through Paychex Flex Enterprise integrates payroll processing with HR management, employee benefits administration, time and labor management, applicant tracking, and onboarding solutions.

The company offers a suite of complementary Human Resource Services (“HRS”) products which include comprehensive HR outsourcing through Paychex HR Services; retirement services administration; insurance services; HR administration services, including time and attendance, benefit enrollment, recruiting, and onboarding;and other HR services and products.

Paychex’s wholly owned subsidiary, Paychex Advance LLC (“Paychex Advance”), offers a portfolio of services to the temporary staffing industry. This includes the purchasing of accounts receivable as a means of providing payroll funding to these clients.



As of May 31, 2021, Paychex served more than 710,000 payroll clients. The company maintains its corporate headquarters in Rochester, New York, and serves clients throughout the United States and Europe. The company has one business segment. Its fiscal year ends on May 31.

Paychex operates under two broad categories — Total Service Revenue, and Interest on Funds Held for Clients. In fiscal 2021, Total Service Revenue made up 98.5% of total revenues and comprised two sub-segments: Management solutions (75.6% of Total Service Revenue) and professional employer organization (PEO) and insurance services (24.4% of Total Service Revenue). Interest on Funds Held for Clients accounted for the remaining 1.5% of fiscal 2020 total revenues.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Paychex ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2012 would be worth $3,637.72, or a 263.77% gain, as of October 31, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 176.29% and the price of gold increased -8.19% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for PAYX.

Paychex's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company looks strong on the back of solid top-line growth and dominant position in the outsourcing market. Buyouts have expanded the company's customer base and generated cost and revenue synergies. The company strives to capitalize on the rising opportunities in the professional employer organization industry. Consistency in dividend payout and share buybacks boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. However, Paychex continues to witness rising expenses due to investment in sales, marketing, product development and supporting technology. PEO insurance costs and acquisitions have also added to the company's costs. Seasonality causes fluctuation in revenue. Shares have gained 6.76% over the past four weeks and there have been 9 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2022 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.



