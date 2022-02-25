If You Invested $1000 in ON Semiconductor Corp. 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ON for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

ON Semiconductor Corp.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at ON Semiconductor Corp.'s main business drivers.

onsemi, is an original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components. The company was spun off from Motorola in Aug 1999 and went public through an IPO in May 2000.



onsemi’s product lines include discretes, such as bipolar transistors, diodes, filters, FETs, rectifiers and thyristors.



onsemi’s acquisition of GT Advanced Technologies will help the company to grow and innovate disruptive intelligent power technologies. Moreover secure supply of SiC to meet growing demand of customers for SiC based solutions. Moreover, the company’s acquisitions of Cypress Semiconductor’s CMOS Image Sensor Business Unit, SANYO Semiconductor, AMI Semiconductor, Analog Devices’ power PC controller business, CMD, Catalyst, and SoundDesign gave it new technical capabilities, some custom ASIC products, higher-margin products, exposure to new end markets and greater product breadth.



The power management product line includes AC-DC controllers and regulators, DC-DC converters and regulators, drivers, thermal managers, and voltage controllers, references and supervisors.



The logic product line includes clocking, memory, differential logic and standard logic products.



Signal processing products include amplifiers and comparators, analog switches, digital potentiometers, DSP systems and interfaces.



The company also offers custom application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), foundry services and memory products.



Customers include OEMs, electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers and distributors. Top OEM customers include Motorola, Delta, Hewlett-Packard, Samsung, Siemens, Apple, Dell, Nokia, Intel, Sony, Continental Automotive Systems, DaimlerChrysler, Delphi, TRW and Visteon.



Top distributor customers include Arrow, Avnet, EBV Elektronik, Future, Solomon Enterprise and World Peace. Top EMS customers are Flextronics, Jabil and Celestica.



Phoenix, AZ-based onsemi reported revenues of $6.74 billion in 2021. The company generated 13.8% of total revenues in 2021 from the United States.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For ON Semiconductor Corp. if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2012 would be worth $6,816.96, or a 581.70% gain, as of February 25, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 214.02% and gold's return of 2.85% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ON.

onsemi reported impressive fourth-quarter 2021 results with earnings and revenues increasing on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from an increase in supply, and favorable mix and pricing across all end-markets served. onsemi’s benefited from a strong demand environment, particularly for power and sensing products in automotive and industrial end markets. onsemi continues to gain traction among electric vehicle manufacturers for both silicon carbide and insulated-gate bipolar transistor-based products. However, the company is suffering from supply constraints, especially for certain products that are manufactured by its foundry partners. onsemi expects that the demand will continue to outpace supply throughout 2022. Shares have underperformed the year to date.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.