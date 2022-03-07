If You Invested $1000 in Nucor a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Nucor (NUE) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NUE for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Nucor's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Nucor's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Nucor Corporation is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck and cold finished bars in the United States. It also produces direct reduced iron (“DRI”) that is used in its steel mills. The company has 123 operating facilities, primarily in the United States and Canada. Also, most of its operating facilities and customers are located in North America.



Over the years, the company has grown through acquisitions as well as by tapping new markets and expanding geographically. Through its network of “mini-mills”, the company produces steel sheets, bars, plates as well as various structural and other products. Nucor, in 2014, completed the acquisition of Gallatin Steel Company from global steel giant ArcelorMittal and Brazilian steel maker Gerdau for roughly $770 million in cash. Notably, the company is North America’s largest recycler, which uses scrap steel as the primary raw material in producing steel and steel products.

Nucor operates in three segments – the Steel Mills segment (25.7 million shipments in 2021), the Steel Products segment and the Raw Materials segment. The Steel Mills segment manufactures hot rolled steel products such as angles, rounds, flats, channels, rebar, sheets, wide-flange beams, pilings, billets, blooms, beam blanks, and plates; and cold-rolled steel products. The Steel Products segment makes steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, metal building systems and light gauge steel framing among other products. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron, ferrous and nonferrous metals, and pig iron; ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap from the facility in Trinidad.

Nucor sells its hot-rolled steel and cold-rolled steel to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers; steel joists and joist girders, and steel deck to general contractors and fabricators; and cold finished steel and steel fasteners to distributors and manufacturers. Its steel products are used in highways, bridges, reservoirs, utilities, hospitals, schools, airports, stadiums and high-rise buildings.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Nucor, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in March 2012 would be worth $3,183.84, or a 218.38% gain, as of March 7, 2022. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 216.06% and the price of gold increased 12.25% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for NUE.

Earnings estimate for Nucor for the first quarter of 2022 have been going up over the past month. The company is committed to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. It is boosting capacity through a number of growth projects. Nucor is also seeing strong momentum in the non-residential construction market. It is also seeing strong demand in the heavy equipment market. The company also remains focused on achieving greater penetration in automotive. Higher steel prices due to tight supply and higher end-market demand should also drive its margins. However, the company faces challenges from higher input costs due to supply constraints and margin headwinds in the steel mill unit. Its high debt level is another concern. The steel industry is also reeling under oversupply.

