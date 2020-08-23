Markets
If You Invested $1,000 in Novavax Stock in January, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Tenebruso
Every once in a while, a stock delivers returns to investors that are hard to believe.

Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX) performance in 2020 is one such occasion. The vaccine development company has generated life-changing gains for its shareholders, turning even relatively meager sums into fortunes along the way.

Image source: Getty Images.

Novavax entered 2020 on a low note. It suffered brutal losses in 2019, following disappointing results for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate ResVax in a phase 3 study. Novavax's stock ended the year down a horrific 89%. 

However, Novavax would go on to recover all of its losses and produce dazzling gains for investors in 2020. In March, the biotech company reported strong phase 3 results for its flu vaccine, NanoFlu, which CEO Stan Erck said could be a "game-changer for the prevention of influenza." 

And in July, Novavax received $1.6 billion in funding from the U.S. government to advance the testing, development, and manufacture of its experimental coronavirus vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. After NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated promising results in a phase 1 study in August, Novavax would go on to sign supply deals with India, Japan, South Korea, and the U.K. 

These announcements fueled a massive rally in Novavax's share price. The stock is now up an incredible 3,360% so far in 2020. So, for every $1,000 you invested in Novavax's stock at its lows in January, you'd have $34,600 today.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

