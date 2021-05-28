If You Invested $1000 in Northrop Grumman a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Northrop Grumman (NOC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NOC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Northrop Grumman's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Northrop Grumman's main business drivers.

Originally formed in 1939 as Northrop Aircraft Incorporated and reincorporated in Delaware in 1985 as Northrop Corporation was a principal developer of flying wing technology. In 1994, the company acquired Grumman Corporation (Grumman), after which the company was renamed Northrop Grumman Corporation. Currently, this global security company supplies a broad array of products and services to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) including electronic systems, information technology, aircraft, space technology and systems integration services. Northrop Grumman has realigned its business units effective January 2020.



Northrop Grumman's Aeronautics Systems unit focuses on the development, integration, production and support of manned aircraft and autonomous systems. Revenues during 2020 came in at $12,169 million, contributing 33.1% to the company’s total revenues.



Its Defense Systems unit focuses on mission readiness along with battle management and missile systems. Revenues during 2020 came in at $7,543 million, contributing 20.5% to the company’s total revenues.



The company's Mission Systems unit includes airborne sensors and networks, cyber and intelligence mission solutions, maritime/land systems and sensors, along with navigation, targeting and survivability. Revenues during 2020 came in at $10,080 million, contributing 27.4% to the company’s total revenues.



Its Space Systems unit focuses on launch and strategic missiles as well as varied space related products that Northrop manufactures. Revenues during 2020 came in at $8,744 million, contributing 23.8% to the company’s total revenues.



However, total revenues of $36,799 million in 2020 were adjusted for intersegment eliminations of up to $1,737 million.



Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Northrop Grumman, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2011 would be worth $5,709.05, or a gain of 470.90%, as of May 28, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 215.59% and gold's return of 19.90% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for NOC.

Northrop Grumman ended first-quarter of 2021 on an encouraging note, with both earnings and revenues exceeding their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a major U.S. defense contractor, Northrop Grumman enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is well positioned in high priority categories, which enables it to clinch notable contracts from the Pentagon. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause concern for investors. It fears that continued spread of COVID-19 might cause extended disruption in its supply chain. Economic tensions and changes in international trade policies, including higher tariffs on imported goods might hurt the stock. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.

