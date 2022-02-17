If You Invested $1000 in Monolithic Power 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Monolithic Power (MPWR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MPWR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Monolithic Power's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Monolithic Power's main business drivers.

Monolithic Power Systems, based in Kirkland, WA, designs, develops and markets high-performance power solutions. The company focuses on the market for high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs).



Monolithic’s products are widely utilized in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive and consumer applications.



Being a fabless company, Monolithic works with third-party contractors and chip assemblers for the manufacturing, assembling and testing of wafers and ICs. This approach permits the company to focus more on the designing and development of process technology at a lower-fixed cost.



Unlike other fabless semiconductor companies, Monolithic installs its own proprietary process technologies in third-party contractors’ equipment and facilities.



Monolithic reported total revenues of $1,208 million in 2021. The company’s key product families are direct current to direct current (DC to DC) products and Lighting Control products.



DC to DC ICs are used to convert and control voltages within a broad range of electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and monitors, automobiles and medical equipment. The product line accounted for 95% of total revenues in 2021.



Lighting control ICs are used in backlighting and general illumination products. The product line accounted for 5% of total revenues in 2021.



End-market wise, 35.2% of total revenues came from Computing and Storage for the year ended Dec 31, 2021.



Precisely, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications end-markets contributed 19.7%, 14.7%, 16.8% and 13.6%, respectively to 2021 revenues.



Monolithic’s primary competitors are Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, Renesas Electronics (post Intersil acquisition), Analog Devices (post Linear Technology acquisition and impending buyout of Maxim Integrated), NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Power Integrations, ROHM Semiconductor, Semtech and Texas Instruments.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Monolithic Power ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in February 2012 would be worth $26,383.66, or a gain of 2,538.37%, as of February 17, 2022, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 229.52% and the price of gold increased 4.08% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for MPWR.

Monolithic Power reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $2.12 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%. The company benefits from solid demand across the automotive, industrial, computing and storage and communications markets. It is on track to expand capacity in 2022 well beyond $2 billion, which will ramp up new product revenues. It is likely to gain from the rapid deployment of 5G on the back by a robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure-related products. The growing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters is a key catalyst. However, the pandemic-triggered macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns. The lack of geographic diversity of end customers is another headwind.

