If You Invested $1000 in Microchip Technology a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Microchip Technology (MCHP) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MCHP for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Microchip Technology's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Microchip Technology's main business drivers.

Chandler, AZ-based, Microchip Technology Inc. develops and manufacturers microcontrollers, memory and analog and interface products for embedded control systems, which are small, low-power computers designed to perform specific tasks.



Microchip reported total revenues of $5.27 billion in fiscal 2020.



The company has four major product lines:



Microcontrollers (53.4% of fiscal 2020 revenues): This product portfolio comprises 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit PIC microcontrollers and 16-bit dsPIC digital signal controllers. Microchip's expanding product portfolio driven by new microcontrollers’ roll outs aids it in expanding customer base and sustain its leading position in the market.



Analog (28.7%): These products consist of several families with approximately 800 power management, linear, mixed-signal, thermal management, RF Linear drivers, safety and security, and interface products. The line of mixed-signal products primarily includes data converters that convert data from analog to digital or vice versa.



Licensing, memory and other, or LMO (10.8%): Technology licensing revenue comprises a combination of license fees and royalties related to SuperFlash technology, and fees for engineering services. Microchip licenses its SuperFlash technology to foundries, integrated device manufacturers and design partners across the world.



FPGA (7.1%): The product line was primarily acquired as part of Microsemi acquisition.



In fiscal 2020, Asia, Europe and Americas contributed 52.1%, 22% and 25.9%, respectively to net sales.



Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Microchip Technology, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2011 would be worth $4,120.65, or a gain of 312.07%, as of April 20, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 217.17% and the price of gold went up 13.24% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for MCHP.

Microchip is well-positioned to benefit from strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company is likely to gain from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul. The company is also benefiting from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines, globally. Notably, shares of Microchip have outperformed the industry in the past one year. Nevertheless, weakness in enterprise spending and supply-chain disruptions owing to coronavirus crisis are headwinds, at least in the near term. Significant debt burden along with increasing expenses on product development and susceptibility to forex headwinds are concerns.

Shares have gained 5.48% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

