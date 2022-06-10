If You Invested $1000 in Matador Resources a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Matador Resources (MTDR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MTDR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Matador Resources' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Matador Resources' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Matador Resources Company is among the leading oil and gas explorer in the shale and unconventional resources in the United States. The company’s upstream operations are primarily concentrated in the in the Delaware and Midland basins — two sub-basins of Permian — and South Texas’ Eagle Ford shale. The company, founded in 1983, also operates in the Cotton Valley and Haynesville shale resources.

Overall, the company’s prime intention is to create more value for shareholders and to generate lucrative returns from the capital invested in unconventional plays. The company is also committed toward developing and evaluating additional resources that will boost oil and natural gas production, proved reserves and cashflows. In fact, Matador Resources emphasized that it has successfully widened its reserve base and production of commodities despite a challenging business scenario owing to volatile oil and gas prices since 2014.

Total proved oil and gas reserves of Matador Resources grew 20% year over year through 2021 to 323.4 million Boe, marking an all-time high level. Of the total amount, 56.1% was oil. In addition, 96% was from the Delaware Basin. Matador’s production increased 30.2% year over year to 86,176 (Boe/d) through 2021, of which 56.7% was oil.

Through San Mateo Midstream, LLC — joint venture between an affiliate of Matador and Five Point Energy LLC — the company conducts midstream businesses to support upstream operations. Starting from transporting oil, gathering natural gas, crude and salt water, Matador’s midstream operations also comprises of processing natural gas.

There is ample demand for midstream infrastructures like oil and gas transportation as well as gathering assets in the U.S. shale plays like the Permian Basin. Since 2012, the company’s midstream business has come a long way as it currently captures more than $1 billion in value compared to some negligible figures at the beginning.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Matador Resources ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2012 would be worth $6,616, or a 561.60% gain, as of June 10, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 203.08% and gold's return of 11.67% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for MTDR.

Matador's upstream operations are mainly concentrated in the Delaware Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil and gas plays. Since 2011, the company significantly boosted its Delaware acreage, which now covers 124,800 net acres. Moreover, it identified up to 4,381 gross potential drilling locations on its Delaware Basin acreage, making its production outlook bright. For 2022, it expects oil-equivalent production of 36.3-38.3 million barrels, suggesting an increase from 31.5 million barrels reported last year. Coupled with higher commodity prices, higher production is expected to improve the company’s profitability. Also, Matador announced a quarterly cash dividend of 5 cents per share, which doubled from 2.5 cents initiated last year. Consequently, Matador is considered a preferred energy company to own now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.